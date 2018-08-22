Kevin Spacey under investigation for new sexual assault case in Los Angeles

Kevin Spacey is once again under investigation for a sexual assault.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office received a new sexual assault case, involving Spacey, from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the L.A. D.A.’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

It remains under review.

PEOPLE is out to Spacey’s attorney and rep for comment.

The new investigation comes nearly a year after the former House of Cards actor, 59, was first publicly accused of sexual misconduct. In October 2017, actor Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey had made inappropriate sexual advances toward him when Rapp was just 14 years old and Spacey was 26.

In response, Spacey issued a statement on Twitter addressing the allegations — and coming out as gay.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” he said. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Several more people have accused the actor of sexual harassment or assault since, and in April, one sexual assault case against the star reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult was turned over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for further review.

In November, the actor entered a treatment facility. He has not been out in public since and has been written off the final season of House of Cards.

Last month, three more accusers reportedly came forward, accusing former him of sexual assault in England.

London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating the actor after men separately reported him for attacks that respectively occurred Westminster in 1996, in Lambeth in 2008 and in Gloucester in 2013, according to TMZ.

The Met does not identify people who are subject to investigations until charges have been filed and would not confirm Spacey is being investigated. However, a spokesperson confirmed that officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command are investigating six separate, male-on-male alleged sexual assaults that match the dates connected to Spacey.

Spacey’s attorney did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.