'Redneck Woman' singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at airport after 'minor disturbance' on plane

August 22, 2018 at 03:18 PM EDT

Gretchen Wilson, the country singer behind hits including 2004’s “Redneck Woman,” was arrested Tuesday after an incident on an airplane, PEOPLE confirms.

Connecticut State Police were dispatched to a “minor disturbance” caused by Wilson on an incoming flight at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, according to an arrest record provided to PEOPLE by Connecticut State Police.

When authorities interviewed Wilson on the jetway, she “became belligerent” and “caused a disturbance,” police said. Wilson, 45, was taken into custody for breach of peace, and her bond was set at $1,000.

Wilson is expected in court on Wednesday, according to the arrest report. It is unclear if she has obtained an attorney and her rep did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Connecticut State Police

Wilson, who lives in Lebanon, Tennessee, is scheduled to perform at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut on Wednesday, USA Today reported. The 2005 Grammy Award winner’s latest album, Ready to Get Rowdy, was release in June 2017.

