Tiffany Haddish lands Netflix stand-up special

Tiffany Haddish is coming to Netflix! The comedian is set to record an hour-long stand-up special in early 2019, which is set to premiere on the streaming site later that year.

“Tiffany Haddish is a force,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP of Original Documentary and Comedy at Netflix, in a statement. “Hilariously funny, brash and self-effacing, she’s an incredible artist who is winning over audiences while breaking barriers, and we are tremendously proud that she will showcase her formidable talent on Netflix.”

Haddish has had one of the most meteoric breakouts in recent years following her outrageously funny starring role in Girls Trip, and string of winning press appearances for the film. Haddish currently stars opposite Tracy Morgan in the TBS show The Last O.G., and will appear in three films coming out this fall: Night School with Kevin Hart, the Thanksgiving thriller-comedy The Oath, and Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool.