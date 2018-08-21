Post Malone, other passengers safe as private plane makes successful emergency landing after tires blow out

Musicians Post Malone and Andrew Watt were two of 16 passengers aboard a private plane which safely made an emergency landing in New York after two of the plane’s left tires blew out on takeoff.

“I landed guys,” Malone — né Austin Post — tweeted shortly after his return to the ground. “Thank you for your prayers.”

Malone revealed how scared he had been in a FaceTime interview with TMZ.

“Oh my God. I hate flying in general. I don’t even know what to say, man. I’m shook,” the singer and guitarist said. “One hell of a team on that aircraft. We’re here. And we’re here on Earth. And I need some beer. And I need some wine. At the same time, mixed together.”

Malone’s manager Dre London also posted on his Insta Story, sharing an image of the team in position for landing. “Been circling the air for hours but we’re good. We’re good. We landed safely,” he said. “I heard it’s all over the news and how crazy it is.”

i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) August 21, 2018

Dre London Insta Story

Musicians Post Malone and Andrew Watt were two of 16 passengers aboard a private plane which safely made an emergency landing in New York after two of the plane’s left tires blew out on takeoff.

The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 luxury jet took off on Tuesday from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey around 10:50 a.m., the FAA confirmed Tuesday. Soon after, the pilot realized the tires had blown and began circling the airport.

It was meant to fly to London Luton Airport in Luton, England, but the incident has prompted an emergency landing.

That landing was initially expected to happen at Teterboro airport in New Jersey, but the FAA confirmed it diverted to Westfield Barnes Regional Airport in Springfield, Massachusetts before diverting again to Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York as it burned off fuel in anticipation of an emergency landing.

The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 luxury jet took off on Tuesday from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey around 10:50 a.m., the FAA confirmed Tuesday. Soon after, the pilot realized the tires had blown and began circling the airport.

The plane was meant to fly to London Luton Airport in Luton, England, but the incident prompted an emergency landing not far from where it took off.

That landing was initially expected to occur at Teterboro airport in New Jersey, but the FAA confirmed it diverted to Westfield Barnes Regional Airport in Springfield, Massachusetts before diverting again to Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, as it burned off fuel in anticipation of an emergency landing. The plane landed smoothly, although the left tires were clearly deflated. Soon after, Malone and his entourage were spotted speaking with first responders on the ground.

Dre London Insta Story

There were a total of 16 people aboard the aircraft, the pilot of the plan confirmed in aircraft audio obtained by TMZ.

Politico’s Ryan Hutchins reported that one of those people was 23-year-old Malone though reps for the singer and guitarist did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Malone is scheduled to perform Friday at the Reading Festival in Reading, England.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Malone attended Monday’s 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, where he took home song of the year and then hit the Radio City Music Hall stage for a show-closing performance with Aerosmith.

“You go to bed and you dream about maybe winning and then whenever you get up here you don’t remember what the hell to say,” Malone said while taking the stage with 21 Savage, who guests on the song. “Thank you so much. Thank you to my family, thank you to my crew — everybody that was a part of the song. Thank you everybody for listening.”

He added, “Honestly, in a hundred million years I would never expect to do this ever, so this is sick. So thank you so much, guys, thank you so much.”

In May, the Syracuse, New York-born rapper broke the record for most simultaneous Top 20 Hot 100 songs, over both The Beatles and J. Cole.

Malone’s debut album, Stoney, featuring his breakthrough hit “White Iverson,” is certified triple platinum. All 18 of the songs off of Post Malone’s sophomore album beerbongs & bentleys— which is certified double platinum — landed on the Hot 100 charts earlier this year.