Jon Stewart helps relocate two goats found roaming NYC subway tracks

As a longtime supporter of Farm Sanctuary, an animal organization based in New Jersey, Jon Stewart has routinely made it his business to help animals in need. On Monday, two animals were definitely in need.

New York City’s MTA discovered two male goats wandering the above-ground tracks on the N subway line in Brooklyn. Police tranquilized the creatures and transported them to a Brooklyn location of Animal Care Centers of New York.

Stewart, along with his wife, Tracey, then joined Farm Sanctuary staffers in transporting the goats, now nicknamed Billy and Willy, to the organization’s sanctuary in Watkins Glen, New York.

Two very baaaaad boys. pic.twitter.com/3fcb9QCxGh — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018

UPDATE: goats in custody – tranquilized and still snoozing when our officers handed them over to specialists at Animal Care Center. Thanks to @NYCTSubway & @NYPDSpecialops pic.twitter.com/oWSlJKYjCB — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 20, 2018

“They’re safe now,” a note attached to a video of Stewart helping wrangle the goats reads. “These goats were found terrified on the subway tracks in Brooklyn this morning. Tonight, they are on their way to our flagship sanctuary in Watkins Glen, NY, thanks to Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), our friends Tracey and Jon Stewart, and our talented Farm Sanctuary rescue team.”

It’s unclear where the goats came from but The New York Times notes there are multiple slaughterhouses in the area. Stewart, who owns the Farm Sanctuary’s Bufflehead Farm in New Jersey with Tracey, had already rescued a wandering bull from around the same general area last year and relocated it to Watkins Glen.

The Stewarts bought the 12-acre Bufflehead Farm in 2013 and have since turned it into a home for abused animals.