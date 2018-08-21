In the wake of the news of prolific producer Craig Zadan’s death, luminaries of stage and screen took to social media to celebrate the life of the renowned producer who brought countless musicals to film and television alongside producing partner Neil Meron.

Zadan died unexpectedly following complications from surgery at the age of 69 on Tuesday.

The news was met with shock from many of Zadan’s former collaborators, ranging from singer John Legend — who worked with the producer on the recent live TV adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar — to director Adam Shankman, whom Zadan tapped to bring Hairspray to the big screen.

“RIP to our friend Craig. He produced Jesus Christ Superstar with us and also produced the Oscars when Common and I sang “Glory” in front of a replica of the Pettus Bridge. A wonderful producer and a lovely man,” Legend wrote on Twitter. Shankman shared the news on Instagram, saying he was “in shock” and that Zadan and Meron gave him “the opportunity of a lifetime” on Hairspray.

Zadan produced three Oscar telecasts alongside Meron, choosing song-and-dance man Neil Patrick Harris to host in 2015. Harris paid tribute to the producer on Twitter, writing, “I’m stunned and saddened the unexpected passing of Craig Zadan. He’s been a friend my entire adult life, championed me to host the Oscars, brought musical theatre back to TV. A wonderful, kind spirit. My sincere condolences to his family and his partner, Elwood. #RIP.”

Broadway great Kristin Chenoweth posted a photograph of her and Zadan on Instagram, reminiscing about their collaborations on both stage and screen. She wrote, “Annie, The Music Man, Promises, Hairspray… Craig, you were there with me from the beginning. This is a true loss not only for me, but for the world. Rest in peace, sweetheart.”

Others including Kevin Bacon, Michael Chiklis, Debra Messing, and more took to social media to express their shock over Zadan’s passing and honor his contributions to entertainment, particularly when it came to musicals and their return to television.

See more of their posts below.

RIP to our friend Craig. He produced Jesus Christ Superstar with us and also produced the Oscars when Common and I sang "Glory" in front of a replica of the Pettus Bridge. A wonderful producer and a lovely man. https://t.co/pFSSSaabhM — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 22, 2018

I’m stunned and saddened the unexpected passing of Craig Zadan. He’s been a friend my entire adult life, championed me to host the Oscars, brought musical theatre back to TV. A wonderful, kind spirit. My sincere condolences to his family and his partner, Elwood. #RIP pic.twitter.com/BWLDmViJar — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) August 22, 2018

Shocking news of the loss of Craig Zadan. WTF????Craig Zadan, producer of movie musicals "Chicago" and "Hairspray", dies of complications from surgery at 69 https://t.co/Q4bY12s6od — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) August 22, 2018

Craig Zadan Dies: ‘Chicago’ Producer Who Led Oscar Telecasts & NBC Live Musicals Was 69 https://t.co/W2ruhRPEY4 via @deadline #RIP #CraigZadan — Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) August 22, 2018

Wow so sad to hear about Craig Zadan. He had music and dance in his soul. And when people are dancing and singing the world is a better place. RIP Craig and Cut Loose! — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) August 22, 2018

Today, we celebrate the life of Craig Zadan, Oscars producer and dear friend to the Academy. His talent, spirit and dedication to film have inspired us all. pic.twitter.com/X25g8yPb32 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 22, 2018

I’m absolutely shocked to hear that Craig Zadan has passed away. He dedicated his life to bringing musical theater to the masses and succeeded beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. My condolences to his family and his producing partner @neilmeron. https://t.co/aoJk4H7QNe — Rory O'Malley (@RoryOMalley) August 22, 2018

Devastated to hear of Craig Zadan's sudden passing. He was a true gentleman and a thoughtful, sensitive and tremendously talented producer. My heart goes out to his family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace Craig. — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) August 22, 2018

Rest In Peace Craig Zadan. I feel honoured to have worked with you. Your creative and artistic spirit will be missed…. https://t.co/xAW0CeUYPw — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) August 22, 2018

Rest in peace to Tony Nominee, Producer Craig Zadan https://t.co/DXQIy5XNNF — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) August 22, 2018

This is so heartbreaking. 💔A wonderful man and a brilliant producer. https://t.co/eCWj9P7aET — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 22, 2018