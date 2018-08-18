Steve Bannon has inspired some impressive creativity on the part of Twitter users.

The hashtag #SteveBannonAMovie started trending on the social media site Friday night following the former White House chief strategist’s sit-down with MSNBC, in which he defended President Donald Trump’s stance on last year’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. The 64-year-old said his former boss was “absolutely correct” when he declared there was “blame on both sides” following the deadly riots.

As a result, many began reimagining their favorite movie titles to reflect Bannon’s controversial statements.

Here are a few of the most notable.

Gestapo's Coming to Dinner#stevebannonamovie — Ray Sikorski (@raysikorski) August 18, 2018

You’ve Got Male Entitlement #stevebannonamovie — Jake Old (@OldJakeOld) August 18, 2018

Throw mama from the Medicaid#stevebannonamovie — Someone Else🌹 (@josheve81) August 18, 2018

I Know What You Did Last Election#SteveBannonAMovie — [[[ JD ]]] (@BluthX) August 18, 2018

Do The Reich Thing #stevebannonamovie — helen dimitropoulos (@elenithafasxilo) August 18, 2018

Fascist Times at Ridgemont High#stevebannonamovie — Ellis Weiner (@EllisWeiner) August 18, 2018

The Fascist and the Furious#stevebannonamovie — Ray Sikorski (@raysikorski) August 18, 2018

Schindler’s List 2 – Very Fine People on Both Sides #stevebannonamovie — Chuck Groundhog (@only_si_chuck) August 18, 2018

All the Presidents Henchmen#stevebannonamovie — C.E. Winchester III🌊 (@AFlockofSmeagol) August 18, 2018

White Pride and Prejudice #stevebannonamovie — The Sharktonaut (@TheSharktonaut) August 18, 2018

Honorable mentions: The Bigot Lebowski, The Kids Are Alt Right, No Country For Brown Men, and Driving Misogyny.