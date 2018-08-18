Twitter taunts Steve Bannon with reworked movie titles  

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images
Justine Browning
August 18, 2018 at 12:51 PM EDT

Steve Bannon has inspired some impressive creativity on the part of Twitter users.

The hashtag #SteveBannonAMovie started trending on the social media site Friday night following the former White House chief strategist’s sit-down with MSNBC, in which he defended President Donald Trump’s stance on last year’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. The 64-year-old said his former boss was “absolutely correct” when he declared there was “blame on both sides” following the deadly riots.

As a result, many began reimagining their favorite movie titles to reflect Bannon’s controversial statements. 

Here are a few of the most notable.

Honorable mentions: The Bigot Lebowski, The Kids Are Alt Right, No Country For Brown Men, and Driving Misogyny.

