Steve Bannon has inspired some impressive creativity on the part of Twitter users.
The hashtag #SteveBannonAMovie started trending on the social media site Friday night following the former White House chief strategist’s sit-down with MSNBC, in which he defended President Donald Trump’s stance on last year’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. The 64-year-old said his former boss was “absolutely correct” when he declared there was “blame on both sides” following the deadly riots.
As a result, many began reimagining their favorite movie titles to reflect Bannon’s controversial statements.
Here are a few of the most notable.
Honorable mentions: The Bigot Lebowski, The Kids Are Alt Right, No Country For Brown Men, and Driving Misogyny.
Comments