Michael B. Jordan surprises a superfan on the set of Creed II

Creed II

type Movie release date 11/21/18 performer Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren Genre Drama

It’s true what they say: if you go viral, anything is possible.

On Wednesday, Michael B. Jordan posted a video on Instagram in which he surprised a fan who took a cardboard cutout of the Creed star to prom.

The Philadelphia teen brought the cutout to the big event after her boyfriend canceled on her at the last minute. She then shared photos and videos of herself carrying the life size stand-in throughout the evening.

The posts quickly went viral, prompting her to launch an online campaign to meet the actor in person.

After not being able to get a prom date from procrastinating and waiting til the last minute, i spent 3 hours making my sexy prom date. I got on @TheShadeRoomm but now i need to MEET my man @michaelb4jordan @TheEllenShow pls help. RT FOR #GetDeetoMBJ pic.twitter.com/9y7Kt4MwsJ — Mrs. Chance & B. Jordan (@uhdeevuh) April 17, 2018

After the story became widely circulated on the web, Jordan took notice and surprised her with a trip to the set of Creed II, which is currently filming in Philadelphia.

“How was prom?” Jordan asks, after surprising the unsuspecting teen. Dreams really do come true.