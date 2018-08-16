Michael B. Jordan surprises a superfan on the set of Creed II

Everett Collection
placeholder
Esme Douglas
August 16, 2018 at 03:42 PM EDT

Creed II

type
Movie
release date
11/21/18
performer
Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren
Genre
Drama

It’s true what they say: if you go viral, anything is possible.

On Wednesday, Michael B. Jordan posted a video on Instagram in which he surprised a fan who took a cardboard cutout of the Creed star to prom.

The Philadelphia teen brought the cutout to the big event after her boyfriend canceled on her at the last minute. She then shared photos and videos of herself carrying the life size stand-in throughout the evening.

The posts quickly went viral, prompting her to launch an online campaign to meet the actor in person.

After the story became widely circulated on the web, Jordan took notice and surprised her with a trip to the set of Creed II, which is currently filming in Philadelphia.

“How was prom?” Jordan asks, after surprising the unsuspecting teen. Dreams really do come true.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now