Bella Swan's home from Twilight for sale

The home where Bella Swan lived in the Twilight movies just hit the market, and fans of the saga are going to want to take a bite out of this piece of famous real estate.

Built in 1935, the cozy four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is listed for $349,000 by Andrew Ferranti of Sotheby’s International Real Estate. Although, in the film, Kristen Stewart‘s character moves to Forks, Washington, the house that served as the filming location for many scenes with her co-stars Billy Burke, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner is actually located in St. Helens, Oregon.

“If you’re a fan, this place is the one spot that a movie fan can directly connect with an actual physical part of the movie,” says Dean Koenig, who has owned the home for nearly 16 years. “Actors age. They change. They take on different roles. This house will always be as you saw it in the movie. So when people come here they actually can connect to that world and that world becomes a little more real to them.”

Cascade Sotheby's Realty

On the exterior, the home’s simple facade is clad in white siding and the neat yard features mature trees.

Inside, the home has a charming vintage feel, with an original stone fireplace in the living room, pale green cabinets in the kitchen, and leaded-glass china cabinets in the dining room.

Koenig has kept many of the decor choices made by Twilight’s set designers, including the recognizable wall colors from the films. They offered to restore the house to its original state after filming wrapped, he tells PEOPLE, but he opted to keep the paint job as a tribute to the house’s star turn.

“The character of the place almost takes on a new identity after something like that,” Koenig says. “You go from this house that looks one way and presents itself one way to a house that’s now presenting itself to the world — that people are showing up to visit. It becomes a slightly better place, a little more enhanced.”

Fans of the film may recognize the blue walls in the living and dining rooms, where Bella spent a lot of time with her father, or the green walls in Bella’s bedroom, where Edward jumped on her bed and infamously watched her sleep.

Since the filming ended, Koenig says he has visitors from all over the world come to take pictures in front of the home. Some leave bouquets of flowers or candy or handwritten cards.

“When you wake up in the morning, you open the windows and it’s beautiful outside and you see trees and deer and nice views of the river,” Koenig says. “Then you realize that the rest of the world is also looking at your house going ‘wow, this is beautiful.’”

Koenig says one of his most memorable visitors came the year after the first film came out. He received a letter from a publicist based in New York with a highly unusual request.

“He flew out from New York, got a rental car, and came out to the house,” Koenig says. “He bought a shovel, loaded some dirt [from the yard] into a bin, and I took pictures of it to authenticate it for him. Then he went on his own way.” The man, he explains, gifted his clients dirt from famous places for Christmas and wanted to give them a piece of Bella Swan’s soil.

“It’s little stories like that you just can’t make up,” he says. “They’re just too crazy.”