WWF champion Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart dies at 63

Former two-time WWF tag team champion Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart has died at the age of 63, the WWE announced on Monday.
Neidhart fell at home and hit his head, which resulted in his death, according to TMZ.
After a short stint in the NFL, Neidhart became a mainstay in the WWF throughout the 1980s and ’90s. He was best known as a part of the legendary tag team group the Hart Foundation, in which he partnered with his brother-in-law, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, and later, his late brother-in-law Owen Hart.
Bret was among those wrestling legends to react to Neidhart’s death on social media. “Stunned and saddened,” he wrote. “I just don’t have the words right now.”
Neidhart last regularly wrestled in 1997, but his daughter Natalya, a former women’s champion, currently competes in the WWE and is one of the stars of E!’s Total Divas. He’s also survived by his wife and two other daughters.
Read more reactions to Neidhart’s death below.
