WWF champion Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart dies at 63

Former two-time WWF tag team champion Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart has died at the age of 63, the WWE announced on Monday.

Neidhart fell at home and hit his head, which resulted in his death, according to TMZ.

After a short stint in the NFL, Neidhart became a mainstay in the WWF throughout the 1980s and ’90s. He was best known as a part of the legendary tag team group the Hart Foundation, in which he partnered with his brother-in-law, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, and later, his late brother-in-law Owen Hart.

Bret was among those wrestling legends to react to Neidhart’s death on social media. “Stunned and saddened,” he wrote. “I just don’t have the words right now.”

Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now. pic.twitter.com/fcO8Skuuhz — Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 13, 2018

Neidhart last regularly wrestled in 1997, but his daughter Natalya, a former women’s champion, currently competes in the WWE and is one of the stars of E!’s Total Divas. He’s also survived by his wife and two other daughters.

Read more reactions to Neidhart’s death below.

My Good Friend Jim Neidhart, A World Class Athlete And A Man Among Men. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/JSmdpZ9YZ1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 13, 2018

The only thing bigger than his on-screen character was his heart.

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart loved performing with & spending time with his family…and he made us all smile while doing it.

Thinking of @NatbyNature, @TJWilson, & the entire Hart family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ahWuWGXInv — Triple H (@TripleH) August 13, 2018

ONE OF MY OLDEST FRIENDS IN THE BUSINESS JIM NEIDHART. WE TRAVEL TOGETHER I LOVE HIM FOREVER LIKE A BROTHER. GOD BLESS FAMILY I NEVER FORGET YOU BUBBA. pic.twitter.com/lt1dE8QOvt — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 13, 2018

Saddened To Hear Jim Neidhart Has Passed. My Prayers Are With His Families. Guess God Needed An “Anvil” Angel RIP Jim🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) August 13, 2018

Devastating news Jim Neidhart my friend has passed away!! I can hardly believe it. Rest In Peace Brother until we meet again !!! — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) August 13, 2018

Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Jim Neidhart. The #HartFoundation were the greatest of all time. My thoughts are with @NatbyNature @TJWilson and the rest of the Hart family. #RIPAnvil — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 13, 2018