Chloë Grace Moretz and Dylan O'Brien hang out years after he said he had a 'crush' on her

Chloë Grace Moretz and Dylan O’Brien had a ball during a night out in Los Angeles.

The two were spotted hanging out Wednesday night at popular nightclub The Nice Guy. Although the two arrived separately, O’Brien, 26, was seen hopping into 21-year-old Moretz’s waiting car after the outing. They were also joined by friends for the car ride and the group appeared to be in high spirits.

Moretz looked low-key but fashionable in a black dress with lace details and a blue blazer on top, while O’Brien kept it casual in a simple blue shirt and dark pants.

The outing comes seven years after O’Brien confessed to having a crush on Moretz — and then took it back. The actor praised Moretz’s performance in the 2010 movie Kick-Ass in an interview without realizing she was only 14 at the time.

“I wanna give a special shout-out to Chloë Moretz because she is the most badass little chick that I’ve ever seen,” he told Hollywire in 2011. “What she did in Kick-Ass is amazing and I have a crush on her.”

A few months later, he clarified his comment.

“I recently Wikipedia-ed Chloë Moretz and I saw how old she was,” he again told Hollywire. “So I would like to take it back and retract and say that I think Chloe is a very cute and talented girl. I don’t have a crush on her.”

O’Brien was last linked to his longtime girlfriend Britt Robertson, who he met when they filmed the 2011 movie The First Time, though The Blast reports they haven’t been seen together since earlier this year.

Moretz recently ended her rekindled romance with Brooklyn Beckham in the spring.