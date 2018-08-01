Zoë Kravitz wishes 'papabear' Jason Momoa a happy birthday on Instagram

Happy birthday Jason Momoa, ya rascal!

Zoë Kravitz took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a photo of her and her stepfather, Aquaman star Jason Momoa, sharing a sweet embrace as she wished him a happy birthday.

“Love you papabear,” she wrote. “Happy birthday ya rascal.”

Momoa is married to Kravitz’s mom, actress Lisa Bonet. The pair tied the knot in October 2017, but the notoriously private couple has been together since 2005. They share two children.

Kravitz will next been seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, out Nov. 16, as well as the much-anticipated second season of the critically acclaimed HBO drama Big Little Lies. Momoa will reprise his Aquaman role for the superhero’s upcoming standalone film, which arrives Dec. 21.