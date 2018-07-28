Ving Rhames says police held him at gunpoint in own home after neighbor called in a robbery

Ving Rhames was recently held at gunpoint in his own home by police officers who suspected he was burglarizing the property after a neighbor reported that a “large black man” had broken in, the actor said on Friday.

Asked about racism on SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show, the Mission: Impossible — Fallout star and Golden Globe winner went into detail about the alleged incident, which he said happened earlier this year around 2:15 p.m. in his Santa Monica, California, home. (A representative for the Santa Monica Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Rhames said he was watching ESPN in his basketball shorts when he heard a knock at his front door.

“I get up, I open the door and there’s a red dot pointed at my face from a 9-millimeter [gun], and they say, ‘Put up your hands.’ Literally,” he claimed.

The police officer who allegedly pointed the gun at him was joined by two other police officers, a police dog and the captain of police — the latter who eventually recognized Rhames not from his film work but because their son’s respective high school basketball teams had previously played against each other, Rhames said.

Asked why police were there, Rhames claimed police told them they were responding to a 911 call about a potential burglary.

“He said to me, ‘A woman called 911 [and] said a large black man was breaking into the house. And so we came,’ ” Rhames told Cane.

When Rhames went across the street to confront the neighbor with a police officer and the police chief by his side, the woman denied it, Rhames alleged in the interview.

“You can check this with the Santa Monica Police Department. They apologized and what have you,” Rhames said. “This is the God’s honest truth.”

Ultimately, the incident left Rhames feeling concerned for the safety of his teenage son, Freedom.

“What if it was my son and he had a video game remote or something, and you thought it was a gun?” Rhames said to Cane. “Just like, I don’t know, Trayvon had a bag of Skittles.”

The Clay Cane Show airs weekdays (12 p.m. ET) on SiriusXM Urban View Ch. 126.