Julie Chen reacts to husband Leslie Moonves allegations: ‘I fully support him’

Julie Chen has released her own statement in the wake of allegations by six women of sexual misconduct against her husband, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves.

Chen, who is a co-host on the CBS daytime talk show The Talk as well as the host of Big Brother, tweeted, “I fully support my husband.” She and Moonves married in 2004 and have a son together.

“I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ’90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years. Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement,” her statement reads in full.

Friday’s episode of The Talk was pre-taped. It will return with a live show on Monday.

In the meantime, CBS President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer expressed support for Moonves by telling Variety that “Leslie has always been an advocate and mentor to me, showing me the deepest respect at all times. He has never been threatening or abusive. In fact, Leslie has been my ‘go to’ through any challenges. There has never been an issue that I have broached with him where I felt at risk of being treated differently than a male executive would be treated. Leslie has made me a better executive, and I have learned how to lead from him.”

A former employee of CBS Corp. has also come forth with a statement of support for Moonves. Brad Bessey, who used to serve as an executive producer of The Talk and Entertainment Tonight, said Moonves’ statement is “straightforward & honest — which is how he leads.”

Having worked for Mr. Moonves I respect his statement which is straightforward & honest – which is how he leads. @JulieChen your description of Leslie perfectly captures who he is. I love the way he lights up when you enter a room, and you are voicing your support. Stay strong. https://t.co/tWtl7Xrfcl — Brad Bessey (@BradBessey) July 27, 2018

Moonves released his own statement to The New Yorker, which was also provided to EW: “Throughout my time at CBS, we have promoted a culture of respect and opportunity for all employees, and have consistently found success elevating women to top executive positions across our Company. I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected – and abided by the principle – that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career. This is a time when we all are appropriately focused on how we help improve our society, and we at CBS are committed to being part of the solution.”

CBS says it is investigating the claims.