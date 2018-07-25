Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star demolished with 'blunt force' object

President Donald Trump‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been destroyed — again. This time, it was through “something blunt force,” a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to EW.

A call came in to the police station around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a public information officer, after which police arrived on site and saw the star had been destroyed. An unidentified 23-year-old man is currently in custody.

NBC Los Angeles reporter Jonathan Gonzalez shared photos on social media from Hollywood Boulevard and reported a “pick axe” had been used by the perpetrator. He also said, “Multiple people — including police — tell me a man walked up with a guitar case and pulled out the pick axe. Then, it’s believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here.”

The LAPD could not confirm the type of instrument used at this time, but further images from The Hollywood Reporter‘s Ryan Parker show a gaping hole filled with the rubbled remains of the star’s center.

Donald Trump’s star completely destroyed along the Hollywood walk of fame. pic.twitter.com/b1bpLhmG2X — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) July 25, 2018

So this just happened again… somebody used a pick axe to destroy Donald Trump's star on the Walk of Fame. Still trying to learn more, but we know it's been vandalized multiple times, just never on this level. @NBCLA 📸: Victor Park/Loudlabs pic.twitter.com/lzq7YrsSRV — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

Multiple people — including police — tell me a man walked up with a guitar case and pulled out the pick axe. Then, it’s believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here. Now, he’s nowhere to be found. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/mJNh1dbO0J — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

Trump’s star has taken beating after beating since the former reality show star started running for president.

A month before the 2016 election, it was similarly destroyed with a pickax, as shown through video obtained by Deadline at the time. That incident, according to the vandal, was done in response to the leaked Access Hollywood tape in which Trump made vulgar comments about women. The star had then been repaired.

That incident followed multiple others in which individuals built a wall around the star and spray painted a swastika on it. Last year, the star had been vandalized with stickers, including ones that read “#IResist.”

In a statement issued on behalf of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, president and CEO Leron Gubler confirmed to EW that his organization is “working with the police in regards to this felony and intends to prosecute to the full extent of the law” — a course of action, he says, that “is something the Chamber would do for any Walk of Fame star that has been vandalized.”

The Hollywood Historic Trust has plans to restore Trump’s star “immediately,” but will require “several days of seasoning before it is polished.”

Gubler also reiterated a previous statement given out the last time Trump’s star was destroyed: “The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an institution celebrating the positive contributions of the inductees. When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark. Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a difference by voting and not destroying public property.”

This article has been updated with a statement from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.