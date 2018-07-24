Every project Lin-Manuel Miranda currently has in the works

Man, the man is non-stop!

Lin-Manuel Miranda has a staggering array of projects currently in the works, several of which, including his directorial debut and the pilot for a new FX series, were only announced in the last few weeks. The man behind veritable phenomenon Hamilton has enough on his plate to make Alexander Hamilton’s head spin.

Not that we’re complaining. If legacy is planting seeds in a garden you never get to see, Miranda has the beginnings of a full-on forest in the works — and we’re eager to see each and every one of his saplings.

In no particular order, here’s every project the musical theater wunderkind has on his plate (and these are just the ones that have officially been announced!):

Fosse-Verdon series

On Tuesday, it was announced that a new series revolving around the relationship and creative partnership between choreographer Bob Fosse and his wife/muse actress Gwen Verdon is headed to FX. The series, which will star Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams as Fosse and Verdon, was picked up for eight episodes.

Miranda is attached as an executive producer alongside his long-time collaborator Thomas Kail, who will direct the first episode. “Bob Fosse ignited a revolution in American dance, theater, and film,” said Miranda, Kail, and showrunner Steven Levenson in a joint statement. “But, in contrast to the well-worn myth of the visionary artist working in solitude, Fosse’s work would not have been possible without Gwen Verdon, the woman who helped to mold his style — and make him a star. We are honored to work with the incredible team at FX and Fox 21, and these two extraordinary actors, to tell the story of this remarkable couple, and the complicated, fascinating relationship between them.”

The series will begin production this fall.

Flamboyan Arts Fund

In his continued efforts to aid Puerto Rica after the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria, Miranda is launching the multi-million dollar Flamboyan Arts Fund to help the island’s artists and art institutions by rebuilding galleries and theaters. Five recipients have already been awarded funds, including a dance school and theater company, and Miranda said he has a funding goal of $15 million for the future.

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Miranda is adding film director to his impressive CV with this autobiographical musical from Rent creator Jonathan Larson. He is attached to make his film directorial debut with Tick, Tick…Boom! from a book by Steven Levenson, who is also partnering with Miranda on the Fosse-Verdon series.

Beginning as a solo work in 1990, Tick, Tick…Boom! was reworked posthumously by playwright David Auburn, who incorporated three actors and propelled the show to its Off-Broadway debut in 2001. The story follows Jon, a composer approaching his 30th birthday, who questions his life choices as he tries to write the next Great American Musical.

“Tick, Tick… Boom! first entered my life in college when I was lucky enough to snag a seat at the Jane Street Theater in 2001,” Miranda said in a statement. “Jonathan Larson’s captivating storytelling in Rent first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life, and depict your own experiences. But it was Tick, Tick… Boom! that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright. On stage, playing the role of ‘Jon’ in 2014 was one of my most honored achievements. To now have the opportunity to make my film directorial debut, in collaboration with the Larson Family and this incredible creative team, and to adapt a work I love so deeply, is a humbling privilege. Together, we aim to honor Jonathan’s legacy and continue to position his work to inspire the next generation of storytellers.”

Gmorning, Gnite!

Miranda is turning his bite-sized bursts of positivity on Twitter into a book. The composer starts and ends each day with a “good morning” and “good night” message on his Twitter page, featuring affirmations and reminders to keep going. Gmorning, Gnite! Little Pep Talks For Me & You will feature illustrations by artist Jonny Sun and will be published by Random House October 23. The project came at the request of fans clamoring for more of Miranda’s optimistic messages.

In the Heights movie

Miranda’s Tony-winning debut is finally coming to the big screen in 2020. In early June, Miranda announced that Warner Bros. has set a release date of June 26, 2020. The film is an adaptation of In the Heights, the Tony-winning musical by Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, who are adapting it from their Broadway show. The show debuted on Broadway in 2008 and a film adaptation has been on the books for years, but the rights reverted to Miranda and Hudes at their request last fall in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct against The Weinstein Company co-founder Harvey Weinstein. Warner Bros. then acquired the rights and now the project is on track for a 2020 release date with with Hudes writing the script and Crazy Rich Asians’ Jon M. Chu on board to direct.

His Dark Materials

Miranda is rumored to be attached to a television adaptation of Philip Pullman’s beloved His Dark Materials series. The 8-part series spans Pullman’s epic fantasy trilogy, which includes The Golden Compass (known as Northern Lights in the U.K.), The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass. The BBC commissioned the series back in 2015 with Bad Wolf and New Line Cinema attached to produce.

Reportedly, Miranda would portray balloonist and adventurer Lee Scoresby in the series.

Hamildrop

Hamilton fans might never be satisfied, but Miranda is delivering new content up to them on a monthly basis with his Hamildrop, featuring remixes, outtakes, and more produced from the Hamilton score. Projects have included teaming with Weird Al Yankovic, a showcase of the original lyrics to “Burn” featuring five Elizas, and a mash-up of “Found” from Dear Evan Hansen with “Tonight” from Hamilton performed with Ben Platt. And there’s still more to come.

Mary Poppins Returns

Fans will next see Miranda onscreen this December when he joins the cast of highly anticipated Mary Poppins sequel Mary Poppins Returns. Miranda is portraying Jack, a charming working man who watches over London’s gaslamp-lined neighborhoods with a band of lamplighters known as Leeries. Notably, Jack apprenticed as a young man to the beloved chimney sweep in the first film, Bert (Dick Van Dyke). He described the project as his “first big movie” and fans are certainly clamoring to see Miranda in a musical on the big screen. The film hits theaters Dec. 19.

The Little Mermaid

Amidst this long string of upcoming projects is a planned trip under the sea. Last summer, it was announced that Miranda would be partnering with Disney composer Alan Menken to help write new music for the live action adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Menken will write the music, while Miranda will assist with lyrics. The project is still in early stages with casting and release date to be announced.

The Kingkiller Chronicle

Miranda is going to be wearing his producer hat a lot in coming months, including on a screen adaptation of Patrick Rothfuss’s bestselling contemporary fantasy trilogy. The Hamilton composer was initially developing the series with Showtime, and it was also announced that he will write original music for the series. However, as of January, it seemed the series might be headed for the big screen with Sam Raimi reportedly attached to direct an adaptation at Lionsgate.

Hamilton in Puerto Rico

He’s going to help make sure the founding father’s story gets told — again. Miranda is stepping back into the title role of his hit musical in January 2019 in a production in Puerto Rico for a limited stage run.

“Bringing [Hamilton] to Puerto Rico is a dream that I’ve had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015,” Miranda said in a statement. “When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria, we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever.”

The production will run at the University of Puerto Rico’s Teatro UPR from Jan. 8-27.

Hamilton recording

According to the Wall Street Journal, Hollywood studios are currently bidding on the big-screen rights to Hamilton — not the rights to produce a new cinematic adaptation, but the rights to a recording of the stage show made in 2016 featuring the entire original cast.

Warner Bros., 21st Century Fox, and Netflix are all reportedly potential bidders for the recording, which would likely draw huge crowds given how prohibitively expensive it became to get a ticket to see the original cast once the show exploded.

DuckTales

Miranda doesn’t only use his vocal talents onstage. He’s also currently lending them to the Disney Channel’s DuckTales reboot as Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera a.k.a. DuckTales superhero Gizmoduck. Creators Francisco Angones and Matt Youngberg specifically wrote the role with Miranda in mind, thinking his casting was a long shot — but it turns out Miranda is a lifelong DuckTales fan and all too giddy to take on the gig. He made his debut on the series this spring and will continue to appear in episodes moving forward.

***

All of this does not include the potential for a new stage musical Miranda could have in the works, as well as the time he devotes to being a father to two sons. Non-stop indeed.