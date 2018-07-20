'Insatiable' defends itself against accusations of fat-shaming

type Book Current Status In Season author Gael Greene publisher Warner Books genre Nonfiction

Insatiable, a dark comedy marketed as a “coming of rage” story, is set to premiere on Netflix on August 10, but the show is already facing serious backlash for portraying a narrative in which a girl must lose weight in order to be fulfilled.

The show’s protagonist Patty (Debby Ryan) is mocked for being overweight, until she’s punched in the face and has her jaw wired shut, which causes her to become skinny. “Reborn” as a hot person, she then uses her newfound powers of conventional attractiveness to exact revenge on those who had previously wronged her.

Below is a sample of how some folks on social media are reacting:

Can we get a show where a fat character gets Revenge on everyone who’s shitty to them while still being fat, and is recognized as badass and funny and super hot, because that would be something actually fresh and cool and not the lukewarm watery oatmeal that is Insatiable — 🔥The Bastards Don’t Get To Win🔥 (@RoAnnaSylver) July 19, 2018

This is trash. Netflix I expected a company that’s prided itself on changing the faces in entertainment and inclusivity to be better to fat people. This story like is uncreative and fatphobic. It’s also incredibly insulting to attempt to tell an story of a fat women with a thin — Savannah✨ (@GirlcraftWorld) July 19, 2018

The show Insatiable on @netflix looks like a piece of utter trash. Don't watch shows where people wear fat suits. Don't watch shows where they try to turn fat phobia and hatred into a joke. — Amanda Levitt (@FatBodyPolitics) July 19, 2018

A petition online to stop the show’s release has already garnered over 17,000 signatures. “For so long, the narrative has told women and young impressionable girls that in order to be popular, have friends, to be desirable for the male gaze, and to some extent be a worthy human…that we must be thin,” wrote Florence Given, who started the petition.

Star Debby Ryan responded on Twitter by posting an excerpt of a Teen Vogue story, which sees the show as a critique of the way people are judged by their bodies. “If someone’s treatment of you is rooted in how your body looks, that says a lot about them, not you,” a part of the highlighted reads.

Co-star Alyssa Milano pointed to the same article:

We are not shaming Patty. We are addressing (through comedy) the damage that occurs from fat shaming. I hope that clears it up. Also, this article does a good job of explaining it more: https://t.co/WoR8R7TjqR #Insatiable https://t.co/GFkDdsn1uh — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 19, 2018

Netflix did not respond to EW’s request for comment.