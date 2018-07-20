Comic-Con 2018: Everything that happened on Day 2

Comic-Con is in full swing, and with over 130,000 on the ground in San Diego for Day 2 of the beloved pop-culture con, there’s a staggering amount to experience, even for the most indefatigable of attendees. Friday is going to be jam-packed, with Sony bringing its anticipated wall-crawler pics — Venom, starring Tom Hardy as the slimy-symbiote antihero, and the comic-book-come-to-life animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — to Hall H and Universal teasing two of its most anticipated upcoming releases: this fall’s iconic horror dust-off Halloween and next spring’s Glass, which will unite characters from M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and Unbreakable to form an unexpected film franchise. There’s even a Transformer in town, with the Bumblebee panel expected to give fans their most expansive look yet at the ambitious, franchise-redirecting spin-off.

On the TV side, one can expect to see a surplus of zombies wandering around the con, with AMC hosting its Walking Dead panel. Beloved cult shows like Archer and Wynonna Earp are also getting their own showcases today. It’s a lot to keep track of, which is why EW is on hand to round up the Day 2 highlights. Devour them until your geek heart’s content.

The Walking Dead unveiled an action-packed trailer for season 9

During the hit AMC zombie series’ Comic-Con panel in San Diego Friday, the trailer for the upcoming ninth season premiered.

Andrew Lincoln also confirmed his exit from The Walking Dead, and received a standing ovation

The Walking Dead panel ended with a standing ovation for Lincoln (who has played Rick Grimes since the series’ launch in 2010), initiated by costar Norman Reedus. The cast shared a group hug before leaving the stage.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Glass debuted its first full-length trailer

“Are you ready?” The teases are over as the trailer for Glass — the Unbreakable and Split sequel — is finally here. M. Night Shyamalan’s worlds collide in the first look at Unbreakable’s David Dunn (Bruce Willis) and Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) coming face-to-face with Split‘s beast (James McAvoy).

Star Trek: Discovery released its first season 2 trailer

The action-packed video below teases the season premiere return of the CBS All Access series and was revealed during the show’s Comic-Con panel.

Michael Myers brought down the hammer in brutal footage shown at the Halloween panel

Was anyone who attended the Halloween panel at Comic-Con’s Hall H on Friday afternoon laboring under the misapprehension that this horror sequel from director David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) and co-writer Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down) is a comedy? If so, that opinion would have been very much corrected with the scene screened from Green’s direct follow-up to John Carpenter’s 1978 horror film. In the footage, iconic masked killer Michael Myers moves from one suburban house to another doing what he does best — murder people — with first a hammer and then his more usual implement of mayhem, a large kitchen knife. We won’t spoil the scene further, except to say that jokes were notably absent from the material.

The first footage from Young Justice: Outsiders was revealed — and reunites the team

EW exclusively debuted the first footage from Young Justice: Outsiders, the third season of the beloved animated series following the adventures of Nightwing, Superboy, Aqualad, and more of DC’s young heroes as they tackle problems the Justice League can’t handle. After three years away, the show is finally returning on DC’s new streaming service, DC Universe.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse announced Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir and John Mulaney as Spider-Ham

Venturelli/Getty; Christopher Polk/FOX/FOX Collection/Getty

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swung by Sony’s Comic-Con panel in Hall H on Friday to introduce a few new Spider-People from its cast: Spider-Man Noir (voiced by Nicolas Cage), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and the fan favorite Spider-Ham (John Mulaney). They join the three already confirmed Spider-People: Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld).

Venom unveiled its villain

Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed, and director Ruben Fleischer took to the Hall H stage during Sony’s Comic-Con panel on Friday to detail some new footage from Venom, teasing action scenes and a hero who’s not exactly your traditional cape-and-tights do-gooder.

Fleischer warned that the visual effects were unfinished, but the footage still teased an impressive number of stunts and action scenes — including several scenes where Hardy’s Venom faces off against another symbiote. Fleischer later revealed that this villain was Riot, a parasite who can leap from person to person. At one point, Venom and Riot rip each other apart to reveal Eddie and Carlton Drake underneath. “You never know where Riot’s going to show up,” Fleischer teased.

Bumblebee panel teased Optimus Prime and triple-changer Decepticons

Bumblebee’s Comic-Con panel was fueled by nostalgia with a series of shout-outs to the retro 1980s Transformers series. The filmmakers teased appearances in the Dec. 21 movie by Optimus Prime, the triple-changer villain Blitzwing, and a new version of the mechanical alien world of Cybertron.

If you grew up running home from school to catch the classic cartoon, this is the touch you were hoping for. The panel literally opened with singer Stan Bush doing a live performance of his synth-pop anthem “The Touch” from the soundtrack of the 1987 animated Transformers movie.

If only every #SDCC panel can start this way: The #Bumblebee panel opens with Stan Bush singing “You’ve Got The Touch.” #SDCC pic.twitter.com/pVA2u5y4s8 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 21, 2018

Don Cheadle was announced as the voice of Donald Duck on an upcoming episode of DuckTales

The news was announced during DuckTales’ panel at Comic-Con, where it was revealed that the Academy Award nominee will be guest starring on the upcoming one-hour season finale.

Frances McDormand was announced as the voice of God in Good Omens

It was announced that Oscar winner Frances McDormand will provide the voice of God in the upcoming Amazon series from Neil Gaiman, based on his and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 cult novel.

The new trailer for Voltron: Legendary Defender debuted

They say you can’t go home again. The new trailer for the upcoming season 7 of Voltron: Legendary Defender, which premiered during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, demonstrates that even when you try returning home, there’s no guarantee the journey will be easy.

After an explosive season 6 finale, attendees were given an exclusive screening of the first episode of season 7 (debuting Aug. 10 on Netflix), entitled “A Little Adventure,” in which Keith and Shiro’s backstory is revealed through flashbacks and the Paladins encounter a “little” trouble on their journey towards home.

Adventure Time released a clip from the series finale, while star John DiMaggio revealed he wept after the final recording session

Things got emotional at Friday morning’s Comic-Con panel for the beloved animated show Adventure Time, which is ending this year after 10 seasons. Early on, John DiMaggio, who voices the character of the dog Jake, admitted that he wept after the final recording session.

“I’m going to miss how much Jake became a part of me and I became a part of Jake,” said DiMaggio. “The last recording, I was driving home and I just burst into tears. It shocked me. I just realized how connected I was to Jake.”

Cartoon Network also released a clip for the final episode, which will air on Sept. 3.

Krypton‘s star and EP teased a “radically different” planet in season 2

The Syfy drama’s first season ended with General Zod (Colin Salmon), a visitor from the future, taking over control of Krypton after Seg (Cameron Cuffe) and Brainiac were forced in the Phantom Zone, and season 2 will pick up some time after that climactic finale. “We jump ahead four or five months after the end of the first season, and the Krypton we come back to is radically different than the one we left in season 1,” Krypton showrunner Cameron Welsh told EW when he and Cuffe dropped by EW’s studio. “In shaping this new vision of Krypton, he has an insight like nobody else before him.” However, the planet won’t be the only that has changed in the new season. Seg’s trip to the Phantom Zone will indeed have a lasting effect on him. “There’s a cost to Seg’s experience in the Phantom Zone,” said Cuffe. “He has a choice to step back in the ring and there are consequences to that.” Obviously, Seg will eventually make it out of Phantom Zone; however, Welsh warns that it won’t “go the way people expect it to.”

Fear the Walking Dead season 4B trailer unveiled

While many eyes were on The Walking Dead panel and Andrew Lincoln, the sister series Fear the Walking Dead teased their own return on Aug. 12. The AMC series, which said goodbye to star Kim Dickens, unveiled the trailer for the second half of season 4 and a group of new additions, including Aaron Stanford (12 Monkeys), Stephen Henderson (Lady Bird), Tonya Pinkins (Gotham), Mo Collins (Parks and Recreation), and Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (NCIS: New Orleans).

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger was renewed for a second season

During Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel, the cast and producers revealed that Freeform renewed the show for season 2. There are only two episodes left in the first season, so fans can rest easy knowing that the sensitive superhero drama won’t leave them high and dry.

Comic-Con attendees were wowed after watching the first episode of The Passage

“Completely strange.”

That’s how author Justin Cronin sums up seeing his 2010 New York Times best-seller The Passage adapted into a TV series, debuting on Fox in early 2019. As he told EW’s Sarah Rodman, who moderated the show’s Comic-Con panel, he wasn’t thinking about an adaptation as he was writing the book (which became a trilogy) starting in 2005, but he finds if “marvelous and disorienting and deeply cool — it’s deeply cool — and the people involved in it are all spectacular.”

Those people being stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Henry Ian Cusick, Jamie McShane, and Saniyya Sidney, the young Amy Belafonte who’s at the center of the drama. Hear more from them in the video below when they visited EW’s video studio.

Two kings of Comic-Con — Kevin Smith and Seth Green — shared their memories of the geek fest with EW

History released a new trailer for the fifth season return of Vikings

History unveiled a new trailer for the fifth season return of Vikings, which will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on Nov. 28. The new season will mark the arrival of a Viking by the name of Duke Rollo (Clive Standen) — but maybe we should let History explain it: “Rollo causes further upheaval in a Kattegat still reeling from Ivar the Boneless becoming its King. As Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) and Lagertha flee Ivar’s murderous forces with Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), Ivar’s tyrannical reign over Scandinavia ushers in a new Dark Age, the likes of which have never been seen. Ultimately, Ivar’s reign will not go unchallenged by the sons of Ragnar and old enemies will become allies to defeat the despot who has declared himself a God on earth. Meanwhile in Iceland, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) battles the elements, and his own settlers’ desire for revenge, to forge a Viking colony on the beautiful and desolate landscape.”

The 20-episode season 6 of Vikings is currently in production in Ireland.

Castle Rock held its world premiere

Stephen King fans got a chance to visit the author’s unluckiest zip code on Friday afternoon, when Hulu’s Castle Rock held its world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con.

The session began with a screening of the pilot — with a recorded introduction by executive producer J.J. Abrams — that yielded chills and jump scares through the Ballroom 20 audience, followed by a panel with creators Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, as well as cast members Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgård, Melanie Lynskey, and Jane Levy. Moderator Marc Bernardin, a Castle Rock EP (and former EW staffer), spoke with Shaw and Thomason about adapting King without directly adapting King, while Skarsgård and Spacek reflected on stepping into the King universe again — in his case, so soon after his breakout role as Pennywise in 2017’s It; in hers, decades after she embodied Carrie.

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

“For me with It, the book became my Bible in trying to figure out the character,” Skarsgård said. “That book is so strange and so weird as well, so you do investigation work, like, ‘What do you mean, Stephen King?’ And I did the exact same thing with what you guys wrote.” He gestured toward Shaw and Thomason. “‘What do you mean, Sam and Dusty? What do you mean?'”

Spacek, who marveled at the crowd (it’s her first Comic-Con after all) said she’d love to star in the next King adaptation that comes along: “[Castle Rock] felt like Stephen King… We were in the Stephen King universe, where we belong.”

Castle Rock debuts July 25 on Hulu.

