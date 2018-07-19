TLC’s Chilli learned how to hiss like a mermaid at the Siren Comic-Con panel

Bristol Cove got a special visitor Thursday when TLC’s Chilli moderated the panel for Freeform’s Siren.

The singer is the show’s self-professed No. 1 fan, and she grilled EPs Emily Whitesell and Eric Wald on what to expect in season two. (The answer? Plenty of relationship drama between Ryn, Ben, and Maddie.) She also launched into a mermaid hissing contest with Eline Powell and pitched herself as a possible love interest for Ben (Alex Roe) in season two.

“I can see the character Ben and Chilli, maybe…” she said. “Maybe in water…?”

“You better chase them waterfalls, man!” cast member Ian Verdun told Roe. “Chase them waterfalls!”

Whitesell and Wald also confirmed that season two will see several new mermaids making their way to Bristol Cove. “It will give us a chance to dig even more into the mermaid mythology,” Wald explained. “What their lives are like, what their social structures are like… We’re really interested in the smaller moments, too — like does a mermaid know how to laugh or know what laughter is?”

