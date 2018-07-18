Watch EW’s Comic-Con coverage LIVE on Facebook

Can’t make it to San Diego Comic-Con this year? Don’t worry, EW has got you covered.
EW is partnering with Facebook to bring fans exclusive video coverage from the EW Video Studio at the Hard Rock Hotel, offering viewers immediate and intimate access to Comic-Con’s biggest stars.
Head over to EW’s Facebook page starting on Thursday, July 19, to watch non-stop video content and commentary from the convention, and check the schedule below to see when your favorite actors will be featured on the livestream!
Thursday, July 19
Tell Me a Story
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Fear the Walking Dead
Marvel Rising
Assassination Nation
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Sacred Lies
The Predator
Doctor Who
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Friday, July 20
Kevin Smith
Iron Fist
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Better Call Saul
Ducktales
The Passage
Halloween
Bumblebee
Glass
Venom
Avengers: Infinity War
Sharknado 6
Castle Rock
Supernatural
Saturday, July 21
The Flash
Shazam!
Aquaman
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Disenchantment
The Gifted
Preacher
The 100
Legacies
The Magicians
The Darkest Minds
The Good Place
DC Legends of Tomorrow
The Walking Dead
The Lego Movie 2
Riverdale
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Black Lightning
Arrow
