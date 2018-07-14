Michael Avenatti threatens to out James Woods' '#MeToo issues'

James Woods has found himself in another social media spat, this time with Michael Avenatti. The lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels fired back at an insult from Woods on Saturday by threatening to expose the actor’s “#MeToo issues.”

Avenatti had been in Central London where demonstrators gathered in protest against Donald Trump, who had visited the U.K. on his European trip. A balloon of a diapered baby Trump holding a cell phone had been floating around the area.

Woods saw the interview on TV, took a screenshot of Avenatti, and posted it on Twitter: “Oh, look. The real diapered, hot air balloon.”

“Has Been Jimbo,” Avenatti wrote in response. “You know what I love? Every time you pop off about me, one or two more women contact my ofc and describe your harassment/assault of them and #MeToo issues, seeking representation. Keep playing games and you will be next. I promise. #Basta.”

Avenatti sued Trump on behalf of Daniels over an alleged 2006 affair the president had with the adult entertainer.

Oh, look. The real diapered, hot air balloon… pic.twitter.com/AXVbD6iHrd — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 13, 2018

Has Been Jimbo: You know what I love? Every time you pop off about me, one or two more women contact my ofc and describe your harassment/assault of them and #MeToo issues, seeking representation. Keep playing games and you will be next. I promise. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 14, 2018

Back in September, Amber Tamblyn went on Twitter and accused Woods of trying to pick her up when she was 16 years old. Woods called the claim “a lie,” and Tamblyn responded by posting a text message from a friend who recounted the story as proof.

“I told you my age, kindly and with no judgment or aggression,” Tamblyn later wrote about the alleged incident in an open letter published in Teen Vogue. “I told you my age because I thought you would be immediately horrified and take back your offer. You laughed and said, ‘Even better. We’ll have so much fun, I promise.’”

Elizabeth Perkins also called out Woods when she marched in the Take Back the Workplace rally in November. The actress held up a sign that read, “James Woods #MeToo.”

Woods, who counts himself among one of the few outspoken conservatives in Hollywood, announced his plans to retire from the entertainment industry through his real estate agent, Allen Gammons, to the Providence Journal. More recently, over the Fourth of July holiday, Woods took to Twitter to say his “liberal” agent Ken Kaplan of The Gersh Agency dropped him as a client over an apparent “patriotic” duty.

Woods did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.