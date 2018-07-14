Kate Upton is modeling something new these days: a baby bump!

The 26-year-old supermodel is expecting her first child with husband Justin Verlander, who she married in an ultra-posh wedding in Italy on Nov. 4 — just days after the baseball pitcher helped the Houston Astros score their first-ever World Series victory.

Upton announced her pregnancy on Saturday, in the hashtag of an Instagram post.

Her photo — snapped as she posted in a red suit and white top on a balcony in Miami — showed the slightest peek of a baby bump.

“#PregnantinMiami.” she wrote, tagging Verlander and adding a sunburst and heart emoji.

Upton and Verlander first went public with their relationship in early 2014. Later that year she won the PEOPLE Magazine Award for Sexiest Woman, telling her man, “you’re welcome!”

Verlander proposed to Upton with a custom-designed engagement ring created by jeweler Anita Ko right before the baseball season kicked off in 2016, but the couple didn’t reveal the news to the public until she accessorized her metallic Topshop gown with the one-of-a-kind sparkler at the 2016 Met Gala later that year.

“We’ve been keeping it on the down low for quite a while,” she told E! News at the time. “So I’m excited to finally be able to share it with the world!”

She was there for his big World Series win, cheering Verlander on in a special Houston Astros necklace and rushing the field as his team took the top baseball trophy. Then they jetted off to Italy for their fairytale wedding.

At the ceremony, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model opted for a classic bridal look in a white, long-sleeve, lace Valentino gown paired with a matching cathedral-length veil. However, she slipped into something sexier for the reception — a gorgeous draped semi-sheer gown designed by Christy Rilling Studio. The dress was covered in beading and featured a thigh-high slit.

Since then, it’s been marital bliss for the Verlander and Upton — the latter who topped Maxim‘s Hot 100 list in June.

“Married life’s been great,” Verlander told PEOPLE in March. “I married my best friend, and we do everything we can to spend as much time together as possible.”

“Honestly, I couldn’t be happier,” he added. “It’s been a lovely first year of marriage.”