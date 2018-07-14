John Mayer roasts Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin for steamy hot tub moment on Instagram

John Mayer pointed out one kind of awkward detail about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s steamy makeout photo: the photographer was likely sitting beside them in the hot tub at the time.

“Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub,” Mayer, 40, wrote underneath the PDA-filled photo Bieber posted of himself and his fiancée on Friday. “That’s gotta feel super third wheel.”

“I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business,” the “New Light” singer added in the comment, which was first spotted by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Although Bieber didn’t share exactly who took the kissing photo, the image could have been captured on their trip to the Bahamas, where the couple got engaged last week.

After being spotted jetting out of New York City together on Friday, the lovebirds were seen enjoying some time together at Komodo restaurant in Miami.

During their travel time, the “Sorry” singer and the Drop the Mic host showed off matching his and hers diamond-encrusted watches. “Me and bae,” he wrote alongside the luxurious photo.

Eagle-eyed fans also discovered that Bieber just started following his fiancée on Instagram!

Bieber confirmed their engagement on Monday in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing: “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

Shortly after, Baldwin tweeted: “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

Although they’ve only been engaged for a week, the young lovers are already working on planning their nuptials.

“As of now, they want a small ceremony with their families,” a source close to Bieber previously told PEOPLE. “They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding.”