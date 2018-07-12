Will Smith has taken the #InMyFeelingsChallenge to new heights. Smith joined in on the dance craze, inspired by the track off of Drake’s latest album, Scorpion, which currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, in a video he posted Thursday on Instagram.

The video shows Smith in Budapest, scaling a bridge, climbing on top of a building, and filming himself doing “the shiggy” to the Drake song with the help of a drone.

Smith joins the scores of celebrities taking part in the challenge. His video opens with him watching Ciara and Russell Wilson taking part in the challenge on their honeymoon. Drake himself even took part.

The trend started when Instagram comedian Shiggy posted a video of himself dancing to “In My Feelings” in the middle of the street with the hashtag #DoTheShiggy and the video garnered millions of views.

It should be no surprise that Smith’s entry was one of the standouts, though. Smith joined Instagram less than a year ago and has already amassed almost 18 million followers, and has used the platform to post life advice, adorable throwback photos of his family, and share his new music.