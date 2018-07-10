Roseanne Barr has agreed to do an interview with… herself

It appears Roseanne Barr would only agree to talk about what led to the cancellation of Roseanne and the creation of The Conners if she controlled the interview herself. So that’s exactly what she is going to do.

On Monday, Barr announced via Twitter that she’ll basically interview herself. She’ll post the results on her YouTube channel, which currently has more than 16,000 subscribers in spite of its lack of fresh content.

“After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans,” she wrote. “I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week – the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready.”

After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans. I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 10, 2018

Barr had teased on Sunday that she would participate in some sort of TV interview, but she left out the particulars. She also debuted her new hairdo.

To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week. I’ll tell u about it tomorrow! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 8, 2018

Barr did agree to a chat after the cancellation of Roseanne, but only for a podcast that’s hosted by her friend Rabbi Shmuley Boteach — a man she met while doing her own talk show two decades ago. During that exchange, Barr tearfully expressed remorse over how her actions had been “misconstrued.”

“That’s why I’m trying to rectify it, because I’m not that person,” Barr said about the racist tweet that led to her firing. “I never was, and I never will be. I never will be that person. I was trying to say that I had issues with the Obama administration on Israel and Jewish issues.”

On June 21, ABC announced that it will go into production on 10 episodes of The Conners, with just about everyone from Roseanne except Barr. She will not benefit financially from the spin-off, which was described this way: “After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky, and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging, and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor, and perseverance, the family prevails.”