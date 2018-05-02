It’s officially Taurus season, so we hope you’re all feeling the love. In the spirit of the bull, we’re going to have to insist that you insist, this May, on indulging yourself with the pop culture of your fondest springtime dreams. Read on to find out just what that will be!

ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

Ready for a little adventure, little ram? We know you are, so we know you’ll spend this month savoring Sweetbitter (May 6). Starz’s new miniseries, based on Stephanie Danler’s 2016 bestseller of the same name, follows a young woman who moves to New York City, gets a job at a hip downtown restaurant, and goes down a rabbit hole of sex, drugs, and fine dining. And obviously she finds herself along the way, too, Aries! Nothing like a good journey of self-discovery, right?

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

The cosmos have smiled upon you this year, beautiful bull, and presented you with the greatest birthday gift you could ever ask for: A royal wedding. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will say their vows on May 19, but you can indulge your romantic side and get swept up in their real-life fairy tale all month long, with a whole host of TV specials hitting in the weeks leading up to the pomp and circumstance of the big day. Get your fascinators ready — and happy birthday!

GEMINI (May 20 to June 20)

You’ll devote this month, gentle Gemini, to a star just as witty, as lively, and as brilliantly versatile as you: Robin Williams. Dave Itzkoff’s new biography of the late, great Leo, simply titled Robin (May 15), will make you weep in missing him just as much as you laugh in remembering him. Before celebrating your own birthday next month, take this time to honor a true kindred spirit.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

It may be May, but this month is all March for you, Cancer — the March sisters, that is. You’ll spend your springtime building castles in the air with Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy (not to mention saintly Marmee!) in PBS’ new miniseries adaptation of Little Women (May 13), feeling their joys and heartbreaks as acutely if it you were meeting Louisa May Alcott’s quartet of New Englanders for the very first time. Try not to let yourself get too moody over Jo and Laurie, though, darling crab. We promise things turn out all right for them both.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Shawn Mendes is only 19 years old, but last month he landed on TIME’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. How impressive, most people would say, but you know it’s pretty much par for the course. The singing, songwriting teen heartthrob is a Leo; naturally he’s on top of the world, three months shy of his 20th birthday. You’ll support your fellow ferocious lion this month listening to his self-titled third studio album (May 25), because you know he can treat you better.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

The sonic cleanliness of synth-pop suits you very much, perfect Virgo, and you’ll spend this May doing some spring cleaning with Chvrches’ latest release, Love Is Dead (May 25). For their third LP, the group retains their meticulous production but enters some new musical territory. “It’s the most pop stuff we’ve done, and also the most aggressive and vulnerable at the same time,” frontwoman Lauren Mayberry told EW. It’s just the time of year for fresh new things, after all.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Oh scales, have we got the movie for you! It’s shaping up to be a stylish spring (which of course it always is for you, but, we mean an especially stylish spring) with the release of The Gospel According to André (May 25).Kate Novack’s documentary chronicles the life and career of legendary fashion editor André Leon Talley. “He’s the Nelson Mandela of couture,” will.i.am tells Novack’s camera. “The Kofi Annan of what you’ve got on.” Spoken like a true Pisces — about a true Libra.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Even if it didn’t take its title from one of your ruling planets, The Mars Room (May 1) would enthrall you just the same, mighty Scorpio. The Flamethrowers author Rachel Kushner’s gritty third novel, for the writing of which she immersed herself in California’s state prison system, will match even your intensity — but with a little humor in there too. It may be dark, but it’s not called The Pluto Room, after all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Melissa McCarthy is a Virgo, but as the star of a movie titled Life of the Party (May 11), she’s got to be channeling you, sparkling Sagittarius. McCarthy plays a woman who goes back to school after getting divorced, and ends up enrolling (and partying) at the same college as her daughter. Check it out for the pure Sagittarian joy of watching someone set herself free — and for the wild thrill of an archer on campus.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

For the zodiac’s sea-goat, May will bring The Seagull (May 11), Michael Mayer’s lush new adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s play. Annette Bening stars as a narcissistic aging actress, Saoirse Ronan as a young aspiring one; Corey Stoll plays the man both women desire and Billy Howle the one desiring the affection of both. Just don’t let the humor, the insight, and the occasional sort-of sense of almost-hope fool you; despite being an Aquarius (can you believe it?), Chekhov was still a grim pragmatist after your own Capricornian heart. So maybe don’t go into this one looking for a happy ending, exactly — not that you would ever go into anything looking for a happy ending.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Every spring brings the Met Gala (May 7), for which fashion stars and Hollywood glitterati descend upon one of America’s greatest cultural institutions for what is simultaneously the most glamorous fundraiser and the most high-concept red carpet of year. In other words, a bunch of celebrities have a party at the Met, all dressed like singular Aquarians (special shoutout to the iconic Pisces and perennial Gala MVP pictured above). You’ll spend the first Monday in May assessing the interpretive wardrobe choices — inspired this year by the Costume Institute’s exhibit “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” — then embark on a classic water-bearer research marathon, intellectualizing the very ideas of style, religion, and the art associated with them both.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

We know you loved The Shape of Water, sweet astro-fish. But we also know there’s more to you than an appreciation for underwater-sex-related entertainment. We know that you’ll find true delight in Melissa Broder’s debut novel, about a woman who has an affair with a merman, not only for its unique brand of maritime eroticism but also its wild originality and surprising emotional honesty. And also because it’s called The Pisces (May 1). Obviously.