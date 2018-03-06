Patty Jenkins, Chloe Kim, and more honored with Barbie dolls for International Women's Day

On Wednesday, Barbie announced its #MoreRoleModels campaign ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8 with the launch of 17 dolls in the likeness of real-life women who have impacted the world with their talents — including Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins, Olympian Chloe Kim, and famed NASA mathematician (and Hidden Figures inspiration) Katherine Johnson.

Conservationist Bindi Irwin and boxing champion Nicola Adams are also among those being recognized this year through Barbie’s Shero program. In the past, the program has honored ballerina Misty Copeland, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, and model Ashley Graham.

A look at the 14 Shero dolls unveiled Wednesday can be seen below:

global-sheroes_without names Credit: Mattel

In addition, Barbie has also immortalized Johnson, Amelia Earhart, and Frida Kahlo for a separate “Inspiring Women” series, each of which comes with information about the honoree’s contributions to society.

barbie_role-models_inspiring-women Credit: Mattel

The “Inspiring Women” dolls are available for purchase, retailing for $29.99 each or the full set for $80.99. The Shero dolls, however, are one-of-a-kind keepsakes and will be presented to the honorees as a gift. (Though DuVernay’s doll was made available for release in 2015 after demand from fans, with proceeds going to charity.)