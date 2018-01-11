Chelsea Handler faces backlash for 'homophobic' Lindsey Graham tweet

Chelsea Handler is facing backlash for a tweet about Senator Lindsey Graham that many have perceived to be homophobic.
In the tweet, Handler commented on Graham’s participation in a Donald Trump administration meeting on immigration reform, implying he had been blackmailed to keep his sexuality under wraps.
“Holy, f— f—,” she wrote. “I just [saw] the video of trumps bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of d— sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”
Graham had previously tweeted about the meeting, writing, “Most fascinating meeting I’ve been involved with in twenty plus years in politics. I very much appreciate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump attitude, demeanor, and desire to get something done that will make our nation more secure – while being fair to the #Dreamers.”
The Senator has never been married and has previously denied rumors about his sexuality, telling a New York Times reporter in 2010: “Like maybe I’m having a clandestine affair with Ricky Martin. I know it’s really gonna upset a lot of gay men — I’m sure hundreds of ’em are gonna be jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge — but I ain’t available. I ain’t gay. Sorry.”
Handler has faced backlash online for her comments, primarily from conservative corners, taking umbrage with what one user described as “an explicitly anti-gay tweet.” Handler’s team did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Read a sampling of responses to Handler’s tweet below.
Comments