Chelsea Handler faces backlash for 'homophobic' Lindsey Graham tweet

Chelsea Handler is facing backlash for a tweet about Senator Lindsey Graham that many have perceived to be homophobic.

In the tweet, Handler commented on Graham’s participation in a Donald Trump administration meeting on immigration reform, implying he had been blackmailed to keep his sexuality under wraps.

“Holy, f— f—,” she wrote. “I just [saw] the video of trumps bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of d— sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”

Holy, fuck fuck. I just the video of trumps bipartisan “meeting” yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of dick sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 11, 2018

Graham had previously tweeted about the meeting, writing, “Most fascinating meeting I’ve been involved with in twenty plus years in politics. I very much appreciate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump attitude, demeanor, and desire to get something done that will make our nation more secure – while being fair to the #Dreamers.”

The Senator has never been married and has previously denied rumors about his sexuality, telling a New York Times reporter in 2010: “Like maybe I’m having a clandestine affair with Ricky Martin. I know it’s really gonna upset a lot of gay men — I’m sure hundreds of ’em are gonna be jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge — but I ain’t available. I ain’t gay. Sorry.”

Handler has faced backlash online for her comments, primarily from conservative corners, taking umbrage with what one user described as “an explicitly anti-gay tweet.” Handler’s team did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Read a sampling of responses to Handler’s tweet below.

Just reported this explicitly anti-gay tweet. Odds on twitter doing something? Less than zero. If a conservative said this they would be suspended immediately. https://t.co/DqBodymPV8 — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) January 11, 2018

How is @ChelseaHandler telling people to be ‘inspiring and supportive’ on social media and then calling a senator a ‘d*** sucking’ closeted gay man (on social media) hypocritical? Gee, I don’t know… — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) January 11, 2018

Seriously @chelseahandler? What is gained by you trying to out @LindseyGrahamSC in such a vile manner? This kind of crap needs to be called out for what it is… Vile homophobia. — Jason Page (@TheBackPage) January 11, 2018

I'm no @LindseyGrahamSC fan, but @ChelseaHandler is being straight up homophobic. If a Republican said something like this, they'd be burning down the RNC… https://t.co/tGNM6brHgw — Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) January 11, 2018

Astonished @ChelseaHandler can tweet this homophobic content and not get suspended. Can you imagine if someone on the right did it? https://t.co/VH2bRAhEs3 — Stephen Rowe (@Rowebotz) January 11, 2018