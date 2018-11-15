EW's 2018 pop culture holiday gift guide

It’s the most shoppable time of the year

Mary Sollosi
and Lacey Vorrasi-Banis
November 15, 2018 at 08:30 AM EST
<p>We&rsquo;ve rounded up the best pop culture-themed presents for everyone on your list, from the music lover to the style maven to the aspiring chef.</p>
'Tis the season to be shopping

We’ve rounded up the best pop culture-themed presents for everyone on your list, from the music lover to the style maven to the aspiring chef.

Everett Collection; Disney; Alwaysfits.com (2); illuminidol.com
<p>Holiday magic isn&rsquo;t just for kids.</p>
FOR THE CHILD AT HEART

Holiday magic isn’t just for kids.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images
<p><em>Accio&nbsp;</em>6,020 LEGO pieces &mdash; the second-largest set ever! &mdash; so your favorite Potter fan can recreate the hallowed Hogwarts castle. If there&rsquo;s not enough Butterbeer in the world to make you drop hundreds on the castle, the exquisitely detailed <a href="https://shop.lego.com/en-US/Hogwarts-Great-Hall-75954" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Hogwarts Great Hall set</a>&nbsp;can be had for a more accessible price. <em>Hogwarts Castle,</em><em>&nbsp;$400, <a href="https://shop.lego.com/en-US/Hogwarts-Castle-71043" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">shop.lego.com</a></em></p>
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set 

Accio 6,020 LEGO pieces — the second-largest set ever! — so your favorite Potter fan can recreate the hallowed Hogwarts castle. If there’s not enough Butterbeer in the world to make you drop hundreds on the castle, the exquisitely detailed Hogwarts Great Hall set can be had for a more accessible price. Hogwarts Castle, $400, shop.lego.com

LEGO
<p>In Chris Nichols&rsquo; visually stunning <em>Walt Disney&rsquo;s Disneyland</em>&nbsp;Taschen coffee table book, you&#8217;re given the keys to the original kingdom with this in-depth blueprint of not only the Happiest Place on Earth, but its architect as well. <em>$60, <a href="https://www.taschen.com/pages/en/catalogue/popculture/all/01172/facts.walt_disneys_disneyland.htm" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">taschen.com</a></em></p>
Walt Disney’s Disneyland

In Chris Nichols’ visually stunning Walt Disney’s Disneyland Taschen coffee table book, you’re given the keys to the original kingdom with this in-depth blueprint of not only the Happiest Place on Earth, but its architect as well. $60, taschen.com

TASCHEN
<p>Move the Pumpkin King and his friends along an eerie chess board to checkmate Oogie Boogie and his minions in this beautifully designed set. <em>$65, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Chess-Burtons-Nightmare-Christmas-Anniversary/dp/B07BPD864L?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07BPD864L&#038;tag=entertain07-20&#038;ascsubtag=c430033b2c4d43727ca5cd7ea0434f62" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Chess-Burtons-Nightmare-Christmas-Anniversary/dp/B07BPD864L" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></em></p>
The Nightmare Before Christmas 25 Years Collector’s Chess Set

Move the Pumpkin King and his friends along an eerie chess board to checkmate Oogie Boogie and his minions in this beautifully designed set. $65, amazon.com

USAopoly.com
<p>It can be hard to find things the littlest <em>Peanuts </em>fans will eat, but these recipes (Sloppy Joe Cools and Charlie Brownies, anyone?) paired with more than 75 classic comic strips, make it fun to try. <em>$17, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Peanuts-Family-Cookbook-Delicious-Grown-Ups/dp/1681884232/?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=1681884232&#038;tag=entertain07-20&#038;ascsubtag=c430033b2c4d43727ca5cd7ea0434f62" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Peanuts-Family-Cookbook-Delicious-Grown-Ups/dp/1681884232/" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></em></p>
Peanuts Family Cookbook

It can be hard to find things the littlest Peanuts fans will eat, but these recipes (Sloppy Joe Cools and Charlie Brownies, anyone?) paired with more than 75 classic comic strips, make it fun to try. $17, amazon.com

Weldon Owen
<p>It&rsquo;s the most stylish time of the year! Here are our favorite fashion-forward gifts, no size-guessing required.</p>
FOR THE TRENDSETTER

It’s the most stylish time of the year! Here are our favorite fashion-forward gifts, no size-guessing required.

Paramount
<p>Who needs a Hogwarts letter? You can wear the magic of Harry Potter on your finger with this enchanting ring from ALEX AND ANI, which also offers lines inspired by <em><a href="http://www.pntra.com/t/8-9045-131940-86994?sid=EW%2CEW%27s2018popcultureholidaygiftguide%2Cmarysollosi%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6117271%2C201811%2CI&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexandani.com%2Fcollections%2Fcollaborations%2Fsmiling-is-my-favorite.html" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.alexandani.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Elf" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.alexandani.com/collections/collaborations/smiling-is-my-favorite.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">Elf</a>&nbsp;</em>and <em><a href="http://www.pntra.com/t/8-9045-131940-86994?sid=EW%2CEW%27s2018popcultureholidaygiftguide%2Cmarysollosi%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6117271%2C201811%2CI&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexandani.com%2Fcollections%2Fcollaborations%2Fpumpkin-king-adjustable-necklace.html" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.alexandani.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="The Nightmare Before Christmas" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.alexandani.com/collections/collaborations/pumpkin-king-adjustable-necklace.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">The Nightmare Before Christmas</a></em>. <em>$28; <a href="http://www.pntra.com/t/8-9045-131940-86994?sid=EW%2CEW%27s2018popcultureholidaygiftguide%2Cmarysollosi%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6117271%2C201811%2CI&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexandani.com%2Fharry-potter-glasses-ring-wrap-as17hp11g.html" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.alexandani.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="alexandani.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.alexandani.com/harry-potter-glasses-ring-wrap-as17hp11g.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">alexandani.com</a></em></p>
Harry Potter glasses ring wrap

Who needs a Hogwarts letter? You can wear the magic of Harry Potter on your finger with this enchanting ring from ALEX AND ANI, which also offers lines inspired by Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas. $28; alexandani.com

ALEX AND ANI
<p>Jewelry designer Peggy Li has been accessorizing your favorite TV stars since Buffy was staking vamps, with her pieces more recently adorning stars on <em>Riverdale</em>, <em>Arrow, </em>and&nbsp;<em>The Bachelorette</em>. Get her small-screen chic with these bold and festive drop earrings. <em>$44, <a href="https://www.peggyli.com/collections/earrings/products/emerald-green-earrings" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">peggyli.com</a></em></p>
Emerald green earrings

Jewelry designer Peggy Li has been accessorizing your favorite TV stars since Buffy was staking vamps, with her pieces more recently adorning stars on Riverdale, Arrow, and The Bachelorette. Get her small-screen chic with these bold and festive drop earrings. $44, peggyli.com

Peggy Li Creations
<p>Give the gift of Themiscyran glamour this holiday season with this gleaming, Wonder Woman-esque 14K gold-plated cuff bracelet, perfect for all the stylish Diana Princes in your life. <em>$105, <a href="https://grandavenuejewelry.com/collections/bracelets/products/h-cuff" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">grandavenuejewelry.com</a></em></p>
Grand Avenue H Cuff

Give the gift of Themiscyran glamour this holiday season with this gleaming, Wonder Woman-esque 14K gold-plated cuff bracelet, perfect for all the stylish Diana Princes in your life. $105, grandavenuejewelry.com

Grand Avenue Jewelry
<p>For the friend who can&rsquo;t pass up a good kitchen experiment, these gifts are in perfect taste.&nbsp;</p>
FOR THE FOODIE

For the friend who can’t pass up a good kitchen experiment, these gifts are in perfect taste. 

Universal Pictures
<p>Chrissy Teigen (that&rsquo;s <a href="https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/1041528321073283072" target="_blank" rel="noopener">pronounced tie-gen</a>) knows what you want to eat. The star&rsquo;s second, easy-to-follow cookbook includes the recipe for the Twitter queen&rsquo;s now-legendary Pad Thai Carbonara. <em>$18, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cravings-Hungry-More-Chrissy-Teigen/dp/1524759724?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=1524759724&#038;tag=entertain07-20&#038;ascsubtag=c430033b2c4d43727ca5cd7ea0434f62" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Cravings-Hungry-More-Chrissy-Teigen/dp/1524759724" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></em></p>
Cravings: Hungry for More 

Chrissy Teigen (that’s pronounced tie-gen) knows what you want to eat. The star’s second, easy-to-follow cookbook includes the recipe for the Twitter queen’s now-legendary Pad Thai Carbonara. $18, amazon.com

Clarkson Potter
<p>Show your House pride with these cookie cutters of the Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff crests, or prepare an entire feast worthy of Hogwarts at the holidays with everything from Williams Sonoma&rsquo;s <a href="http://williams-sonoma.7eer.net/c/249354/265127/4291?subId1=EW%2CEW%27s2018popcultureholidaygiftguide%2Cmarysollosi%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6117271%2C201811%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fshop%2Fcooks-tools%2Ftools-harry-potter%2F" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.williams-sonoma.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="magical line" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.williams-sonoma.com/shop/cooks-tools/tools-harry-potter/" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">magical line</a>&nbsp;of&nbsp;<em>Harry Potter</em>&nbsp;kitchenware. <em>$17, <a href="http://williams-sonoma.7eer.net/c/249354/265127/4291?subId1=EW%2CEW%27s2018popcultureholidaygiftguide%2Cmarysollosi%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6117271%2C201811%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fharry-potter-house-crest-cookie-cutters-set-of-4%2F" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.williams-sonoma.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="williams-sonoma.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.williams-sonoma.com/products/harry-potter-house-crest-cookie-cutters-set-of-4/" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">williams-sonoma.com</a></em></p>
Harry Potter cookie cutters

Show your House pride with these cookie cutters of the Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff crests, or prepare an entire feast worthy of Hogwarts at the holidays with everything from Williams Sonoma’s magical line of Harry Potter kitchenware. $17, williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma
<p>Because you can&rsquo;t eat at the cantina <em>every </em>night, turn to your favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away to help you prepare dinner. This official <em>Star Wars&nbsp;</em>stainless steel slow cooker has a 7-quart capacity, a glass lid, and an off-the-charts midichlorian count. <em>$40, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8147292/type/dlg/sid/EW,EW&#039;s2018popcultureholidaygiftguide,marysollosi,Unc,Gal,6117271,201811,I/https://www.boxlunch.com/product/star-wars-7-quart-slow-cooker/11426676.html" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.boxlunch.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="boxlunch.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.boxlunch.com/product/star-wars-7-quart-slow-cooker/11426676.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">boxlunch.com</a></em></p>
Star Wars slow cooker

Because you can’t eat at the cantina every night, turn to your favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away to help you prepare dinner. This official Star Wars stainless steel slow cooker has a 7-quart capacity, a glass lid, and an off-the-charts midichlorian count. $40, boxlunch.com

BoxLunch.com
<p>Following in the footsteps of his <em>Potluck Dinner Party </em>cohost Martha Stewart, Snoop recently released a cookbook of recipes straight from his own collection. The wide range of dishes includes lobster thermidor and filet mignon as well as gin and juice, a guide to classic munchies, and the pi&egrave;ce de r&eacute;sistance, Bow Wow Brownies. <em>$15, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Crook-Cook-Platinum-Recipes-Kitchen/dp/1452179611?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=1452179611&#038;tag=entertain07-20&#038;ascsubtag=c430033b2c4d43727ca5cd7ea0434f62" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Crook-Cook-Platinum-Recipes-Kitchen/dp/1452179611" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></em></p>
From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen 

Following in the footsteps of his Potluck Dinner Party cohost Martha Stewart, Snoop recently released a cookbook of recipes straight from his own collection. The wide range of dishes includes lobster thermidor and filet mignon as well as gin and juice, a guide to classic munchies, and the pièce de résistance, Bow Wow Brownies. $15, amazon.com

Chronicle Books
<p>For the most devoted shippers and stans, nothing will do but these ultimate fan gifts.</p>
FOR THE SUPERFAN

For the most devoted shippers and stans, nothing will do but these ultimate fan gifts.

Everett Collection
<p>Carry your childhood obsession with you wherever you go with a clutch purse modeled after the most-rewinded Disney VHS tape of your youth, like this <em>Beauty and the Beast </em>version. <em>$25, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8147292/type/dlg/sid/EW,EW&#039;s2018popcultureholidaygiftguide,marysollosi,Unc,Gal,6117271,201811,I/https://www.shopdisney.com/beauty-and-the-beast-vhs-case-clutch-bag-oh-my-disney-1488525" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.shopdisney.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="shopdisney.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.shopdisney.com/beauty-and-the-beast-vhs-case-clutch-bag-oh-my-disney-1488525" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">shopdisney.com</a></em></p>
Beauty and the Beast VHS clutch

Carry your childhood obsession with you wherever you go with a clutch purse modeled after the most-rewinded Disney VHS tape of your youth, like this Beauty and the Beast version. $25, shopdisney.com

Disney
<p>Thank your friend for being, well, a friend, with this charming <em>Golden Girls </em>version of <em>&lsquo;Twas the Night Before Christmas</em>. <em>$13, <a href="https://alwaysfits.com/products/the-golden-girls-twas-the-night-before-christmas-book" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">alwaysfits.com</a></em></p>
The Golden Girls: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas 

Thank your friend for being, well, a friend, with this charming Golden Girls version of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. $13, alwaysfits.com

Alwaysfits.com
<p>Construct an altar to your pop culture heroes &mdash; from Beyonc&eacute; to Brad Pitt to everyone in between &mdash; with one of these reverent prayer candles designed in their image. <em>$15, <a href="https://www.illuminidol.com/collections/musicians/products/beyonce" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">illuminidol.com</a></em></p>
Celebrity prayer candle

Construct an altar to your pop culture heroes — from Beyoncé to Brad Pitt to everyone in between — with one of these reverent prayer candles designed in their image. $15, illuminidol.com

illuminidol.com
<p>Get comfy with the Princess of Pop this holiday season with socks bearing the likeness of &ldquo;&hellip;Baby One More Time&rdquo;-era Britney Spears. Her loneliness may be killing her, but her pom-pom-ponytailed image is here to keep cold toes cozy. <em>$12, <a href="https://alwaysfits.com/products/britney-spears-unisex-crew-socks" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">alwaysfits.com</a></em></p>
Britney Spears socks

Get comfy with the Princess of Pop this holiday season with socks bearing the likeness of “…Baby One More Time”-era Britney Spears. Her loneliness may be killing her, but her pom-pom-ponytailed image is here to keep cold toes cozy. $12, alwaysfits.com

Alwaysfits.com
<p>On Wednesdays we wear pins. Accessorize like a Plastic with these colorful ornaments inspired by Cady and co. <em>Set, $25; individually, $10; <a href="https://mondotees.com/products/mean-girls-3-pin-set" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">mondotees.com</a></em></p>
Mean Girls pins

On Wednesdays we wear pins. Accessorize like a Plastic with these colorful ornaments inspired by Cady and co. Set, $25; individually, $10; mondotees.com

Mondo
<p>There&#8217;s nothing like spirits to get into the holiday spirit! Check out these picks for the imbibers in your life.</p>
FOR THE MIXOLOGIST

There’s nothing like spirits to get into the holiday spirit! Check out these picks for the imbibers in your life.

Everett Collection
<p><em>Game of Thrones </em>fans will have to wait <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/11/13/game-of-thrones-final-season-date/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">until April</a> to see the final chapter in that saga &mdash; but winter is here, after all, so everyone might as well indulge in a warming Westerosi beverage in the meantime. Every variety in Diageo&rsquo;s limited-edition line of single malt scotch whiskies was inspired by a different one of the Great Houses, and this black bottle by the men of the Night&rsquo;s Watch. Send one to your friend who drinks, and who knows things. <em>$112, <a href="https://www.where-to-buy.com/got">Find out where you can buy a bottle.</a></em></p>
Diageo Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Game of Thrones fans will have to wait until April to see the final chapter in that saga — but winter is here, after all, so everyone might as well indulge in a warming Westerosi beverage in the meantime. Every variety in Diageo’s limited-edition line of single malt scotch whiskies was inspired by a different one of the Great Houses, and this black bottle by the men of the Night’s Watch. Send one to your friend who drinks, and who knows things. $112, Find out where you can buy a bottle.

Diageo
<p>Raise a glass to the Vibranium capital &mdash; not to mention the technological, research, and arguably the <a href="https://ew.com/movies/black-panther-costumes-behind-the-design/">fashion capital</a> &mdash; of the world with this majestic Wakandan chalice (or, um, pint glass). <em>$8, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8147292/type/dlg/sid/EW,EW&#039;s2018popcultureholidaygiftguide,marysollosi,Unc,Gal,6117271,201811,I/https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/wakanda-forever-pint-glass?category=glassware&#038;color=001" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.urbanoutfitters.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="urbanoutfitters.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/wakanda-forever-pint-glass?category=glassware&#038;color=001" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">urbanoutfitters.com</a></em></p>
Wakanda Forever pint glass

Raise a glass to the Vibranium capital — not to mention the technological, research, and arguably the fashion capital — of the world with this majestic Wakandan chalice (or, um, pint glass). $8, urbanoutfitters.com

Urban Outfitters
<p>Who says ros&eacute; isn&rsquo;t rock &amp; roll? Along with his son Jesse, Jon Bon Jovi released his very own bottle of the pink drink earlier this year, and it makes the perfect present for the #ros&eacute;allday enthusiast looking for some <em>good&nbsp;</em>medicine. <em>$26, <a href="http://The%20token%20ID%20is%20invalid.&#038;u1=EW%2CEW%27s2018popcultureholidaygiftguide%2Cmarysollosi%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6117271%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.wine.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="wine.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wine.com/product/diving-into-hampton-water-rose-2017/420840" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">wine.com</a></em></p>
Diving Into Hampton Water rosé 

Who says rosé isn’t rock & roll? Along with his son Jesse, Jon Bon Jovi released his very own bottle of the pink drink earlier this year, and it makes the perfect present for the #roséallday enthusiast looking for some good medicine. $26, wine.com

Wine.com
<p>Strike the perfect chord for the music lover in your life.</p>
FOR THE MUSIC GURU 

Strike the perfect chord for the music lover in your life.

Everett Collection
<p>You can&rsquo;t get any more meta than a T-shirt featuring the artist playing the artist in <em>A Star Is Born</em>. Choose from several Ally (Lady Gaga) or Jackson (Bradley Cooper) shirts in various styles with &mdash; bonus! &mdash; the digital soundtrack. <em>$35 each; <a href="https://astarisbornmusic.com/products/ally-pop-tee-digital-album" target="_blank" rel="noopener">astarisbornmusic.com</a></em></p>
A Star Is Born memorabilia

You can’t get any more meta than a T-shirt featuring the artist playing the artist in A Star Is Born. Choose from several Ally (Lady Gaga) or Jackson (Bradley Cooper) shirts in various styles with — bonus! — the digital soundtrack. $35 each; astarisbornmusic.com

astarisborn.com
<p>Just as they upended hip hop, the Beastie Boys have shaken up the music memoir with this book by remaining members Ad-Rock and Mike D. Dive deep into their storied history as they put their root down with rare photos, original illustrations, a cookbook, a graphic novel, and more. <em>$30, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Beastie-Boys-Book-Michael-Diamond/dp/0812995546?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=0812995546&#038;tag=entertain07-20&#038;ascsubtag=c430033b2c4d43727ca5cd7ea0434f62" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Beastie-Boys-Book-Michael-Diamond/dp/0812995546" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></em></p>
Beastie Boys Book

Just as they upended hip hop, the Beastie Boys have shaken up the music memoir with this book by remaining members Ad-Rock and Mike D. Dive deep into their storied history as they put their root down with rare photos, original illustrations, a cookbook, a graphic novel, and more. $30, amazon.com

Penguin Random House
<p>You can wear these featherweight, rechargeable earphones all day, perfect for when your music is as hot as the tea you&rsquo;re sipping. <em>$50, <a href="https://www.t-mobile.com/accessory/skullcandy-inkd-wireless-black" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">t-mobile.com</a></em></p>
Skullcandy Ink’d Wireless earphones

You can wear these featherweight, rechargeable earphones all day, perfect for when your music is as hot as the tea you’re sipping. $50, t-mobile.com

Skullcandy
<p>Know someone in need of some stardust this season? Get them this hefty 11-CD, 15-piece vinyl, and standard digital download box set from the singer&rsquo;s most commercially successful period. With never-before-released and remastered recordings, this is Bowie as we loved him but have never heard him. <em>$119, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Loving-Alien-1983-1988-David-Bowie/dp/B07FPPF5NR?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07FPPF5NR&#038;tag=entertain07-20&#038;ascsubtag=c430033b2c4d43727ca5cd7ea0434f62" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Loving-Alien-1983-1988-David-Bowie/dp/B07FPPF5NR" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></em></p>
David Bowie Loving the Alien (1983-1988)

Know someone in need of some stardust this season? Get them this hefty 11-CD, 15-piece vinyl, and standard digital download box set from the singer’s most commercially successful period. With never-before-released and remastered recordings, this is Bowie as we loved him but have never heard him. $119, amazon.com

Rhino/Parlophone
<p>Dolly Parton, the diminutive country legend with the big voice, has delivered as many memorable one-liners and inspirational quotes over the years as she has hits. Her musings are contained in this illustrated book, the perfect gift for any devout follower of the church of Dolly. <em>$15, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/What-Would-Dolly-Do-Rhinestone/dp/1538713004?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=1538713004&#038;tag=entertain07-20&#038;ascsubtag=c430033b2c4d43727ca5cd7ea0434f62" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/What-Would-Dolly-Do-Rhinestone/dp/1538713004" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></em></p>
What Would Dolly Do?

Dolly Parton, the diminutive country legend with the big voice, has delivered as many memorable one-liners and inspirational quotes over the years as she has hits. Her musings are contained in this illustrated book, the perfect gift for any devout follower of the church of Dolly. $15, amazon.com

Grand Central Publishing
<p>Check out these cinematic gifts for your film enthusiast friends.</p>
FOR THE CINEPHILE

Check out these cinematic gifts for your film enthusiast friends.

Everett Collection
<p>Pour yourself a White Russian and revisit the Coen brothers&rsquo; cult classic with this deluxe 20th-anniversary Blu-ray box set, which packs a bowling ball pencil holder, polishing cloth, and sweater-wrapped box into a collectible bowling bag &mdash; not to mention a whole slew of special features into the second disc. <em>$48, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lebowski-20th-Anniversary-Gift-Blu-ray/dp/B07G1XX3MM?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07G1XX3MM&#038;tag=entertain07-20&#038;ascsubtag=c430033b2c4d43727ca5cd7ea0434f62" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Lebowski-20th-Anniversary-Gift-Blu-ray/dp/B07G1XX3MM" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></em></p>
The Big Lebowski 20th anniversary box set

Pour yourself a White Russian and revisit the Coen brothers’ cult classic with this deluxe 20th-anniversary Blu-ray box set, which packs a bowling ball pencil holder, polishing cloth, and sweater-wrapped box into a collectible bowling bag — not to mention a whole slew of special features into the second disc. $48, amazon.com

Universal Studios Home Entertainment
<p>Disney&rsquo;s brand-new incarnation of the practically perfect nanny from the clouds gets the Funko treatment with this new collection of POP!s. They&rsquo;re absolutely supercalifragi&ndash; &hellip;oh, wait, <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/11/13/mary-poppins-returns-supercalifragilisticexpialidocious/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">they aren&rsquo;t</a>, exactly. Anyway, they&rsquo;re just marvelous! <em>$13, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8147292/type/dlg/sid/EW,EW&#039;s2018popcultureholidaygiftguide,marysollosi,Unc,Gal,6117271,201811,I/https://www.hottopic.com/product/funko-mary-poppins-returns-pop-mary-poppins-with-umbrella-vinyl-figure-hot-topic-exclusive/11520053.html" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.hottopic.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="hottopic.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.hottopic.com/product/funko-mary-poppins-returns-pop-mary-poppins-with-umbrella-vinyl-figure-hot-topic-exclusive/11520053.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">hottopic.com</a></em></p>
Mary Poppins Returns Funko POP! figures

Disney’s brand-new incarnation of the practically perfect nanny from the clouds gets the Funko treatment with this new collection of POP!s. They’re absolutely supercalifragi– …oh, wait, they aren’t, exactly. Anyway, they’re just marvelous! $13, hottopic.com

Funko
<p>EW film critic Chris Nashawaty digs deep into the wild true story behind <em>Caddyshack</em>, chronicling the chaotic making of the classic comedy and marking its place in film history. It&rsquo;s a real Hollywood Cinderella story. Outta nowhere. <em>$19, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Caddyshack-Making-Hollywood-Cinderella-Story/dp/1250105951?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=1250105951&#038;tag=entertain07-20&#038;ascsubtag=c430033b2c4d43727ca5cd7ea0434f62" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Caddyshack-Making-Hollywood-Cinderella-Story/dp/1250105951" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></em></p>
Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story 

EW film critic Chris Nashawaty digs deep into the wild true story behind Caddyshack, chronicling the chaotic making of the classic comedy and marking its place in film history. It’s a real Hollywood Cinderella story. Outta nowhere. $19, amazon.com

Flat Iron Books
<p>Surprise your favorite TV aficionado with these couch-compatible gifts.</p>
FOR THE BINGE WATCHER

Surprise your favorite TV aficionado with these couch-compatible gifts.

20th Century Fox
<p>There&rsquo;s no place like Hawkins for the holidays. This totally retro <em>Stranger Things </em>tome &mdash; the official companion guide to the first two seasons of the Netflix smash, by former EW staffer Gina McIntyre &mdash;&nbsp;grants unprecedented access behind the scenes of the series, traces the show&rsquo;s origins all the way back to the Duffer brothers&rsquo; childhood inspirations, and includes more than a few hidden surprises for fans. <em>$26, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Stranger-Things-Behind-Scenes-Companion/dp/1984817426?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=1984817426&#038;tag=entertain07-20&#038;ascsubtag=c430033b2c4d43727ca5cd7ea0434f62" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Stranger-Things-Behind-Scenes-Companion/dp/1984817426" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></em></p>
Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside-Down

There’s no place like Hawkins for the holidays. This totally retro Stranger Things tome — the official companion guide to the first two seasons of the Netflix smash, by former EW staffer Gina McIntyre — grants unprecedented access behind the scenes of the series, traces the show’s origins all the way back to the Duffer brothers’ childhood inspirations, and includes more than a few hidden surprises for fans. $26, amazon.com

Del Rey
<p>What&rsquo;s a winter binge without some snacks? Gift your TV-loving friends with a bucket of Garrett Gourmet Popcorn, a favorite of Oprah&rsquo;s. <em>From $45, <a href="https://www.garrettpopcorn.com/Catalog/gifts/gift-guide/holiday-popcorn-tin-family" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">garrettpopcorn.com</a></em></p>
Garrett popcorn

What’s a winter binge without some snacks? Gift your TV-loving friends with a bucket of Garrett Gourmet Popcorn, a favorite of Oprah’s. From $45, garrettpopcorn.com

Garrett Popcorn
<p>Baby, it&rsquo;s cold outside, so encourage someone you love to stay in and pamper themselves with these indulgent prettifiers.</p>
FOR THE BEAUTY ADDICT

Baby, it’s cold outside, so encourage someone you love to stay in and pamper themselves with these indulgent prettifiers.

Everett Collection
<p>When Ariana Grande herself <a href="https://twitter.com/ArianaGrande/status/1018515209013661697">endorsed a fan&#8217;s tweet</a> suggesting handmade-beauty line Lush create a bath bomb inspired by the singer&rsquo;s &ldquo;God Is a Woman&rdquo; <a href="https://ew.com/music/2018/07/13/ariana-grande-god-is-a-woman/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">music video</a>, they obliged. The fragrant, glittering &ldquo;Goddess&rdquo; will hit stores (and tubs) just in time for the holidays. <em>$9, <a href="https://www.lushusa.com/goddess/08821.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">lushusa.com</a>, available 11/22</em></p>
Lush Goddess bath bomb

When Ariana Grande herself endorsed a fan’s tweet suggesting handmade-beauty line Lush create a bath bomb inspired by the singer’s “God Is a Woman” music video, they obliged. The fragrant, glittering “Goddess” will hit stores (and tubs) just in time for the holidays. $9, lushusa.com, available 11/22

Lush
<p>This limited-edition holiday highlighter palette from Rihanna&rsquo;s Fenty Beauty will have your giftee shining bright like a diamond. <em>$54, <a href="https://www.fentybeauty.com/killawatt-foil/freestyle-highlighter-palette/29802.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">fentybeauty.com</a></em></p>
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil palette

This limited-edition holiday highlighter palette from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty will have your giftee shining bright like a diamond. $54, fentybeauty.com

Fenty Beauty
<p>For 25 days of twinkly nails, turn to this advent calendar filled with polishes inspired by <em>The Nutcracker and the Four Realms</em>. It features more than two-dozen mini bottles in limited-edition shades as sweet as sugarplums. <em>$50, <a href="http://ulta.7eer.net/c/249354/164999/3037?subId1=EW%2CEW%27s2018popcultureholidaygiftguide%2Cmarysollosi%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6117271%2C201811%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fnutcracker-advent-calendar-mini-25-pack%3FproductId%3Dpimprod2000908" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ulta.com/nutcracker-advent-calendar-mini-25-pack?productId=pimprod2000908" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">ulta.com</a></em>&nbsp;</p>
Nutcracker nail polish advent calendar

For 25 days of twinkly nails, turn to this advent calendar filled with polishes inspired by The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. It features more than two-dozen mini bottles in limited-edition shades as sweet as sugarplums. $50, ulta.com 

Opi
