EW's 2018 pop culture holiday gift guide

Game of Thrones fans will have to wait until April to see the final chapter in that saga — but winter is here, after all, so everyone might as well indulge in a warming Westerosi beverage in the meantime. Every variety in Diageo’s limited-edition line of single malt scotch whiskies was inspired by a different one of the Great Houses, and this black bottle by the men of the Night’s Watch. Send one to your friend who drinks, and who knows things. $112, Find out where you can buy a bottle.