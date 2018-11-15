EW's 2018 pop culture holiday gift guide

'Tis the season to be shopping
FOR THE CHILD AT HEART
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set
Walt Disney’s Disneyland
The Nightmare Before Christmas 25 Years Collector’s Chess Set
Peanuts Family Cookbook
FOR THE TRENDSETTER
Harry Potter glasses ring wrap
Emerald green earrings
Grand Avenue H Cuff
FOR THE FOODIE
Cravings: Hungry for More
Harry Potter cookie cutters
Star Wars slow cooker
From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen
FOR THE SUPERFAN
Beauty and the Beast VHS clutch
The Golden Girls: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Celebrity prayer candle
Britney Spears socks
Mean Girls pins
FOR THE MIXOLOGIST
Diageo Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Wakanda Forever pint glass
Diving Into Hampton Water rosé
FOR THE MUSIC GURU
A Star Is Born memorabilia
Beastie Boys Book
Skullcandy Ink’d Wireless earphones
David Bowie Loving the Alien (1983-1988)
What Would Dolly Do?
FOR THE CINEPHILE
The Big Lebowski 20th anniversary box set
Mary Poppins Returns Funko POP! figures
Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story
FOR THE BINGE WATCHER
Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside-Down
Garrett popcorn
FOR THE BEAUTY ADDICT
Lush Goddess bath bomb
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil palette
Nutcracker nail polish advent calendar
