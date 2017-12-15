What if your favorite characters had AIM? We imagined their away messages

By Dana Schwartz
December 15, 2017 at 03:28 PM EST
Advertisement
Credit: AOL

The Good Place

After 20 years of passive aggressive away messages and terrible flirting, AIM is leaving us for good (presumably with a “brb showering.”) To honor its legacy, we’ve imagined a few away messages from our favorite fictional (and nonfictional) characters.

Kylo Ren (Star Wars)

Hannah Baker (13 Reasons Why)

Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)

Eleanor Shellstrop (The Good Place)

Dylan Maxwell (American Vandal)

Jughead (Riverdale)

Taylor Swift

Rick (Rick and Morty)

Evan Hansen (Dear Evan Hansen)

Queen Elizabeth II (The Crown)

BoJack Horseman (BoJack Horseman)

Rebecca Bunch (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

Episode Recaps

The Good Place

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 4
episodes
  • 53
rating
genre
creator
  • Michael Schur
network
  • NBC

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com