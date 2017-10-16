Stars raise sexual assault awareness with #MeToo Twitter campaign

This Sunday, Alyssa Milano revived a movement on Twitter with the hashtag #MeToo — a campaign started a decade ago by activist Tarana Burke (see her Instagram post below) — in the midst of the sexual assault and harassment allegations facing Harvey Weinstein. Since those accusations first publicly surfaced in a New York Times story posted on Oct. 5, multiple other celebrities have shared personal stories about their own experiences with sexual assault and harassment, voiced their support for the women who have come forward, and denounced Weinstein for his alleged actions.
“Suggested by a friend: ‘If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too.’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem,'” Milano wrote in her note that introduced the #MeToo campaign. She later responded “Me too.” to her original tweet.
Since the Charmed star launched the hashtag, the movement has gone viral with numerous notable names joining the campaign. Within the first 24 hours since Milano’s original tweet, Debra Messing, Anna Paquin, and Pauley Perrette, among many others, have tweeted “Me too.” You can see some of the other tweets below; search the #MeToo hashtag on Twitter for more stories from women about their experiences.
