Stars raise sexual assault awareness with #MeToo Twitter campaign

This Sunday, Alyssa Milano revived a movement on Twitter with the hashtag #MeToo — a campaign started a decade ago by activist Tarana Burke (see her Instagram post below) — in the midst of the sexual assault and harassment allegations facing Harvey Weinstein. Since those accusations first publicly surfaced in a New York Times story posted on Oct. 5, multiple other celebrities have shared personal stories about their own experiences with sexual assault and harassment, voiced their support for the women who have come forward, and denounced Weinstein for his alleged actions.

“Suggested by a friend: ‘If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too.’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem,'” Milano wrote in her note that introduced the #MeToo campaign. She later responded “Me too.” to her original tweet.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Since the Charmed star launched the hashtag, the movement has gone viral with numerous notable names joining the campaign. Within the first 24 hours since Milano’s original tweet, Debra Messing, Anna Paquin, and Pauley Perrette, among many others, have tweeted “Me too.” You can see some of the other tweets below; search the #MeToo hashtag on Twitter for more stories from women about their experiences.

Me too — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 15, 2017

#MeToo And I want you too know, THEY will always be WRONG, but YOU can end up STRONG! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 16, 2017

I wish I couldn’t recount. #MeToo — Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) October 16, 2017

To all the women sharing stories of sexual assault and sexual harassment, thank you for your bravery to speak up. You are not alone. #MeToo — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 15, 2017

It's not your clothing.

It's not your feminism.

It's not your education.

It's your assailant. #MeToo — quinn cummings (@quinncy) October 15, 2017

#MeToo – Crowded tram at Disney, sat a row behind my family. Man kept his hand on my thigh the whole ride, stroking the fine hair there. His friend looked on. Think I was 11 but scared to confirm dates of that trip with my mom, because I never told anyone. Us too. All of us. — Allison Tolman (@Allison_Tolman) October 16, 2017

To all the women sharing your stories. You are not alone and we see you. #MeToo — Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) October 16, 2017

Being raped once made it easier to be raped again. I instinctually shut down. My body remembered, so it protected me.

I disappeared. #metoo — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 16, 2017

To all the women who have come forward. And those who are still afraid to. I stand with you It's happened to all of us. #MeToo — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) October 16, 2017

men i knew, men i didn’t know, men I worked with, men i didn’t work with, a man in my own family, men i trusted #metoo — Best Coast (@BestCoast) October 16, 2017

okay ugh hi i was sexually assaulted by a longtime friend in august. i had been broken up with the day before. i was in pain. he knew #metoo — hari nef (@harinef) October 16, 2017