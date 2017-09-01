Robert Pattinson was roomies with Screech from Saved by the Bell

Yes, they were roommates. While promoting his new film Good Time on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Robert Pattinson revealed that he lived with Dustin Diamond when he first moved to Los Angeles nine years ago. That’s right: Screech from Saved by the Bell and Edward the vampire used to split utilities, people.

“When I met you, I was still living in the Oakwoods apartments, with Screech, with Dustin Diamond,” Pattinson told Seacrest. “I loved it. I really miss it.” The Oakwoods apartment complex in Burbank, California, is, as Seacrest points out, mainly inhabited by young actors trying to break into the business.

Antony Jones/Getty Images

Pattinson also recalled how Diamond expanded his culinary palate while they lived together.

“Dustin was the first person to introduce me to Hot Pockets,” he said.

What was Diamond doing back in 2008? Oh, that’s right, planning a tell-all book on Saved by the Bell that lost him friendships with former costars, and which he would later claim was ghostwritten. Rob, you could have stopped this.