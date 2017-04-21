Though it’s no secret that Chris Pratt has transformed from lovable schlub to Hollywood hunk over the last several years, he’s always looked his most adorable alongside his wife, Anna Faris. The hilarious duo have been glamming it up as a couple on red carpets for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 press tour, and they made Pratt’s Walk of Fame ceremony on Friday a family affair when their son Jack, 4, joined them to watch his dad receive his star.