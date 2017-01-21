Watch celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world

Celebrities hit the ground for Women's Marches across the country in protest of Donald Trump

The day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, celebrities — including Katy Perry, America Ferrera, Jessica Chastain, and Lin-Manuel Miranda — are joining hundreds of thousands of people who are filling streets for Women’s Marches around the world in protest of the new president.

Organizers and attendees are employing their right to protest in an attempt to raise awareness of women’s rights and other civil liberties they fear are under attack by a Trump presidency. Washington D.C., New York City, Park City, Utah (the locale for the Sundance Film Festival), and London are among the sites hosting Women’s Marches.

“The President is not America,” Ferrera said in a speech delivered to protestors in D.C., as shown in video captured by CNN. “His Cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America, and we are here to stay.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya and Supergirl herself Melissa Benoist were also present at the D.C. march. Benoist posted a photo of her sign to Instagram that read, “Hey Donald, don’t try to grab my p—y — it’s made of steel.”

“Marching with SO many sisters today but my heart is most proud to march with my blood sister, Angela, who has always been my guardian angel,” Perry wrote on her way to protest. “We should all be guardians for each other. I march today because I am not afraid anymore and I hope I can be an example of fearlessness and resilience. I will not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings.”

She continued, “For a long time I misunderstood the true definition of being a feminist, but now that I know, I am empowered! I am indisputably a feminist. I am here today to break the cycle of suppression and inequality. I stand with you all!”

Girls creator and star Lena Dunham also explained in a series of tweets why she marches. “So that our daughters will know their bodies are their own. So our sons embody gentle strength. So they can dismiss both labels,” she wrote. “We march to show our struggles are not isolated, but bound together by rainbow thread. I don’t rise if you don’t rise.”

The Washington March was also marked by appearances from Scarlett Johansson, Alicia Keys, and Janelle Monae.

The Avengers actress addressed Trump, while advocating for Planned Parenthood. “President Trump, I did not vote for you. That said, I respect that you are our President-elect and I want to be able to support you,” she said. “First, I ask that you support me.”

Later in the afternoon, Keys energized protestors with words from Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise” poem before performing a portion of “Girl on Fire,” followed by a speech from Monae.

Chelsea Handler led the Women’s March at the Sundance Film Festival, which included appearances by Charlize Theron and Ashley Judd. “I am not nasty like the combo of Trump and Pence being served up to me in my voting booths,” Judd said. “I’m nasty like the battles my grandmothers fought to get me into that voting booth.”

Overseas, Ian McKellen was spotted among protestors at the Women’s March in London. “Look who’s marching with us,” Twitter user @ShinyLife wrote.

Miranda, John C. Reilly, Gillian Anderson, and actress Sharon Horgan of Amazon’s Catastrophe were also among those seen in London, while Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe shared her sign (“Nasty Girls Grab Back Bigly”) from a march in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“Proud to support women’s rights with the whole fam in [London],” Miranda wrote.

The Conjuring and Bates Motel star Vera Farmiga repped the celebs marching in Vancouver, Canada, while Seth Rogen tweeted video from New Orleans.

“Marching with my sister soldier [Brooke Smith] in #Vancouver,” Farmiga tweeted. “We’re just a couple of Iron Jawed Angels.” She added, “Celebrating Herstory with [daughter] Gytta.”

See more celebrities taking to the streets and expressing their support below.