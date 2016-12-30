Hot on Hulu: Countdown to 2017 with these New Year's picks

Each week, EW highlights the best programming on Hulu with Hot on Hulu. This week, the best movies and television shows to watch as 2016 comes to an end…

In this week’s edition of Hot on Hulu from Entertainment Weekly, in partnership with Hulu, we highlight some of the best movies and episodes to stream for New Year’s Eve. From beloved rom-com When Harry Met Sally… (featuring incredible supporting work from Carrie Fisher, who died this week at age 60) to episodes of Louie, Absolutely Fabulous, and Rick & Morty, check out the recommendations above.

