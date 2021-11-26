News

Tom Ford says he 'laughed out loud' watching House of Gucci: 'But was I supposed to?'
"At times... I was not completely sure that I wasn't watching a 'Saturday Night Live' version of the tale," writes the former creative director of the fashion brand.
Watch Noah Reid serenade his Schitt's Creek costar Catherine O'Hara in some very Moira Rose wigs
The actor-singer serenaded the comedic legend with a touching, goofy rendition of Joni Mitchell's 'A Case of You' for the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards.
Mark Hamill loves the Fab Four — and he's been sharing his hilarious Beatles-Star Wars mashups to prove it
A long time ago in a Liverpool far, far away...
Thomas Wells, former X Factor contestant, dies at 46 after conveyor belt accident
While working at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, Well reportedly became caught in an automatic conveyer belt that did not stop.
Stanely Tucci reminds us he's related to John Krasinski in charming Thanksgiving message
The pair found a quiet place to fete their brotherhood on Turkey Day.
Christina Applegate celebrates 50th birthday after MS diagnosis: 'May we find that strength'
'Sending so much love to all of you this day,' the actress wrote on Thanksgiving, which was also her birthday.
Stephen Sondheim's greatest triumphs as an artist
The musical theater giant's death at 91 leaves behind an enduring and influential legacy.
Steven Spielberg, Lin-Manuel Miranda, more pay tribute to Broadway innovator Stephen Sondheim: 'The greatest'
The peerless musical theater composer and lyricist died the day after Thanksgiving at 91.
Stephen Sondheim, legendary composer and lyricist, dies at 91
The Week in 'Wives: Giving thanks for RHOP, RHOSLC, and RHUGT
Bryan Adams goes to hospital after testing positive for COVID for the 2nd time in a month
J.K. Simmons negotiated to keep J. Jonah Jameson's mustache in Spider-Man: No Way Home makeover

The Wheel of Time star discusses Nynaeve's powerful revelation and her connection with Lan

Zoë Robins tells EW about what motivates the young Wisdom.

Hulu lowered its subscription price to 99 cents per month for Black Friday
TV // November 26, 2021
Wheel of Time recap: Will the real Dragon Reborn please stand up?
Recaps // November 26, 2021
See who's playing the Beatles in new film fronted by Queen's Gambit star
Movies // November 25, 2021
Jimmy Kimmel burns his hair while making Thanksgiving dinner
Celebrity // November 25, 2021
Cooper Hefner and Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner expecting twins
Celebrity // November 25, 2021
Glenn Close to reprise her Guardians of the Galaxy role inside new Disney World coaster
Movies // November 25, 2021
Deerhound diva Claire serves hair, body, face as the first repeat winner in National Dog Show history
TV // November 25, 2021
Blue's Clues hosts Steve, Joe, and Josh unite for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
TV // November 25, 2021
Girls5eva cast teases 'amplified' season 2 at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
TV // November 25, 2021
From Tom Ford and Anna Wintour to Sophia Loren, all the real celebrity characters in House of Gucci
Movies // November 25, 2021
Valerie Bertinelli files for legal separation from husband Tom Vitale after 10 years of marriage
Celebrity // November 25, 2021
Kanye West, Taylor Swift added to Grammy categories only 24 hours before nominations announcement
Grammys // November 25, 2021
True Story creator Eric Newman breaks down the shocking ending
TV // November 25, 2021
This Is Us final season trailer features Phillip with his eye on Kate
TV // November 25, 2021
What to Watch on Thursday: Give thanks for the Fab Four with The Beatles: Get Back docuseries
What to Watch // November 25, 2021
Saved by the Bell's Elizabeth Berkley Lauren unpacks season 2's homage to Showgirls
TV // November 25, 2021
The Challenge: All Stars 2 recap: Tina pulls a 'sheisty-ass move' of her own
Recaps // November 25, 2021
Sophia Pasquis unpacks The Challenge: All Stars 2 fight with Ayanna Mackins: 'It was foul'
TV // November 25, 2021
The Sinner recap: As Harry gets closer to the truth, his circle of trust continues to shrink
Recaps // November 24, 2021
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies recap: Devin's gone power-mad
Recaps // November 24, 2021
Orange Is the New Black cast reunites to support Uzo Aduba's opening night on Broadway
TV // November 24, 2021
Survivor 41 recap: Survivor at its best
Recaps // November 24, 2021
The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch gaming deals, from Mario Golf to Pokémon
Gaming // November 24, 2021
Licorice Pizza review: The kids are alright in Paul Thomas Anderson's masterful coming-of-age romance
Movie Reviews // November 24, 2021
House of Gucci ending explained: Writer breaks down recreating the real Gucci murder for Adam Driver
Movies // November 24, 2021
