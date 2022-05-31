Titane review: Buckle your seatbelts, this body-horror sensation is outrageously good
Le freak, c'est chic.
The Tragedy of Macbeth review: Shakespeare gets a stark, sumptuous update
Joel Coen lavishes his moody reworking with extraordinary care and atmosphere — helmed by two titanic stars and shot in startling black and white.
Oscars heat index: CODA crescendos to Best Picture frontrunner status
See who's up and who's down in the Oscar hunt this week.
Benedict Cumberbatch stuns in new photo from Jane Campion's first movie in 12 years
'The Power of the Dog' — also starring Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons — will screen as the 2021 New York Film Festival's Centerpiece selection.
How Sofia Coppola shot her Fast & Furious fantasy with Bill Murray in a convertible
Coppola breaks down her On the Rocks car chase with Murray, Rashida Jones, and a red Alfa Romeo.