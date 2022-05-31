New York Film Festival

Titane review: Buckle your seatbelts, this body-horror sensation is outrageously good
Le freak, c'est chic.
The Tragedy of Macbeth review: Shakespeare gets a stark, sumptuous update
Joel Coen lavishes his moody reworking with extraordinary care and atmosphere — helmed by two titanic stars and shot in startling black and white.
Parallel Mothers review: Two pregnant women align in Pedro Almodovar's messy but lovely new film
Oh, baby.
Oscars heat index: CODA crescendos to Best Picture frontrunner status
See who's up and who's down in the Oscar hunt this week.
Benedict Cumberbatch stuns in new photo from Jane Campion's first movie in 12 years
'The Power of the Dog' — also starring Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons — will screen as the 2021 New York Film Festival's Centerpiece selection.
How Sofia Coppola shot her Fast & Furious fantasy with Bill Murray in a convertible
Coppola breaks down her On the Rocks car chase with Murray, Rashida Jones, and a red Alfa Romeo.
Steve McQueen's new film Lovers Rock will open the New York Film Festival
Frances McDormand-starring Nomadland to play Venice, Toronto, New York film festivals
Chloé Zhao's new film to be launched via string of global screenings.
2021 awards season calendar: See new dates for Oscars, Grammys, Indie Spirits, more
YouTube to host virtual film festival with selections from Cannes, Toronto, and more
Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, more join 2019 New York Film Festival lineup
Edward Norton's Motherless Brooklyn to close New York Film Festival
Scarlett Johansson's Marriage Story set as New York Film Festival Centerpiece

Noah Baumbach-directed Netflix drama aims for Oscars with Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, and Ray Liotta among the cast.

