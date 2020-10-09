New York Comic-con

Your guide to the biggest comic and fan conventions of 2022
The cons are back on.
Keep con and carry on: How fan conventions are bouncing back from the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic blew up the way companies think about pop culture fan conventions. What happens when the dust finally settles?
Shawn and Gus tackle their 'most personal case yet' in Psych 3: This Is Gus trailer
The cast and producers of Psych previewed the threequel during their New York Comic Con panel Saturday.
Saga is finally coming back from hiatus with new issue in January
Brian K. Vaughan announced at New York Comic Con that his popular space opera comic with Fiona Staples will return soon for the second half of its run.
Sonequa Martin-Green takes the chair as captain in Star Trek: Discovery season 4 trailer
Martin-Green's character Michael Burnham is the first Black woman captain in a live-action Star Trek series.
David Harbour says Stranger Things 4 will uncover truths 'we've only hinted at before'
The actor behind Chief Hopper shared some teases with fans at New York Comic Con.
Jamie and Claire contend with winter weather and impending Revolution in Outlander season 6 first footage
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have bigger concerns than bad weather when the century-spanning Starz series returns in early 2022.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife director hopes film 'sets the table' for sequels
Jason Reitman, flanked by his father Ivan Reitman, said he wants to see Ghostbusters movies from all his favorite directors.
Amazon's Wheel of Time casts major season 2 roles ahead of premiere — including Elayne
Watch the original I Know What You Did Last Summer stars crash the series' NYCC panel
The Expanse drops first look at sixth and final season with explosive trailer
Ghostbusters Afterlife panel coming to New York Comic Con 2021
New York Comic Con organizers reveal protocols for in-person conventions this fall

Florida Supercon, Emerald City Comic Con, and C2E2 will also hold live conventions this fall, albeit with reduced capacity and strict safety protocols, organizer ReedPop announced on Thursday.

The Walking Dead franchise showrunners tease future crossovers at New York Comic Con panel
Comic-Con // October 09, 2020
The Stand full trailer revealed at New York Comic-Con
Comic-Con // October 09, 2020
Ready Player One author Ernest Cline reveals sequel's story line
Comic-Con // October 09, 2020
Antebellum director says Black art 'is the most policed'
Comic-Con // October 09, 2020
Spontaneous stars detail how the explosive teen love story is the perfect movie for 2020
Comic-Con // October 08, 2020
Daveed Diggs battles Sean Bean in Snowpiercer season 2 teaser
Comic-Con // October 08, 2020
Star Trek: Discovery stars on heading into the future in season 3 and welcoming new cast members
Comic-Con // October 08, 2020
The Expanse reveals season 5 trailer and premiere date
Comic-Con // October 08, 2020
Invincible TV series unveils first look at Robert Kirkman's animated superhero saga
TV // October 08, 2020
Shaquille O'Neal zoom-bombs The Boys NYCC panel: 'I want to be part of The Seven'
Comic-Con // October 08, 2020
Utopia cast present epic deleted scene, tease season 2 possibilities at New York Comic-Con panel
Comic-Con // October 08, 2020
Doctor Who gives sneak peek at holiday special during New York Comic-Con panel
Comic-Con // October 08, 2020
Watch all the TV and movie panels from New York Comic Con 2020
Comic-Con // September 23, 2020
New York Comic Con 2020 to partner with YouTube for virtual convention
Comic-Con // August 11, 2020
Watch all the trailers that premiered at New York Comic Con
Comic-Con // October 07, 2019
Riverdale cast says Luke Perry tribute premiere was 'most important thing that we had to do'
Comic-Con // October 06, 2019
Manifest season 2 trailer previews an even more turbulent ride
Comic-Con // October 06, 2019
How Charmed season 2's 'darker' progression is similar to Harry Potter
Comic-Con // October 06, 2019
Archie dons tights and everyone hooks up in Riverdale season 4 trailer
Comic-Con // October 06, 2019
She-Ra cast and creator tease new roles for Glimmer, Catra in season 4
Comic-Con // October 06, 2019
Roswell, New Mexico adds Friday Night Lights actor Gaius Charles and original Roswell star Jason Behr to season 2 cast.
Comic-Con // October 06, 2019
New Outlander footage unveiled at New York Comic Con
Comic-Con // October 05, 2019
Wynonna Earp stars and creator thank fans for support: 'It feels once in a lifetime'
Comic-Con // October 05, 2019
The Expanse stars tease 'chaos and bedlam' for season 4 — watch action-packed new trailer
Comic-Con // October 05, 2019
How that Avengers shawarma scene was actually inspired by heartbreaking Angel death
Comic-Con // October 05, 2019
