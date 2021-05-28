Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Alice Lee throws the ultimate pool party in 'Body' music video

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist type TV Show network NBC genre Musical

Dramedy

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Alice Lee is throwing the pool party of her pandemic dreams in the music video for her new single "Body." And EW has your exclusive first look at the actor's candy-colored video featuring quite a few familiar faces, including her Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist costars John Clarence Stewart and Kapil Talwalkar, as well as GLOW star Shakira Barrera (who choreographed the video), Glee's Samantha Ware, and The Real Bros of Simi Valley's Christian A. Pierce.

"Everyone who's starring in it, they're all my friends, and we all just had a blast," Lee tells EW. "Everyone on Zoey's, they know I do music and they're so supportive but John and Kap were on board as soon as I mentioned it. I would send them songs I've written while we were shooting Zoey's and they were just like, 'This is sick.' I just knew that I wanted their energy there, they were so down and open and easygoing. They learned the choreo too!"

Even though Lee stars on the same show as Stewart and Talwalker, their character arcs are always separate so she was thrilled to get to work with them in such a big way on the "Body" music video. "What's funny is on Zoey's, we don't actually work together a lot," she says. "Our scenes never don't overlap so our characters on Zoey's, we're never actually on set together. This was such a fun way to finally work together."

Lee wrote "Body" (co-produced by Dan Kalisher) last summer in the middle of the pandemic when she was home in Chicago because she couldn't stop thinking about creating a fun summer song to remind her of better days. "The music video is an ode to all of us during the pandemic because we all were stuck at home and not actually able to see anyone," she says. The bright and summery video (directed by Ruth Du) shows Lee and all her friends flirting with blow-up dolls that they imagine to be real men. "Now that everything's opening up and people are getting vaccinated, I just feel like it's such a good time for a fun summer song where you can actually have some kind of a pool party with actual people and connect with them," she adds with a laugh.

Body Credit: Alice Lee

Since she's mainly known as the character of Emily on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist where she constantly sings covers, Lee is excited to show people "the real Alice" through her own music. It's "me being authentically myself," she says, adding that she's planning on releasing a full EP this summer. "Music is definitely where my heart is at. These songs that I've written, it's actually my voice, it's personal. And that's why it's a little more scary because it's your baby and I feel vulnerable. But I'm very proud of it."

The path to being proud of her original music is a journey that's taken quite a long time. "I finally feel like this is the right time," Lee says. "I feel ready, I know what my voice is, I know where I stand and what I want to be as a pop artist. When I started writing like 10 years ago I was definitely more singer-songwriter vibes like Sara Bareilles. But I grew up on K-pop."

Merging the two sides of herself into one unique sound was important to Lee as she figured out who she wanted to be as an artist. "I always knew pop was where I wanted to land but I just didn't know how, and as the years went on, my sound evolved organically," she says. "It did take 10 years for me to finally get to this place where I'm okay with my sound, and K-pop greatly influenced me. I want to be like a fusion of K-pop meets Dua Lipa vibes, because there's so much more room for Asian American artists. There's more space for us, and I want to be a part of that [growth]."

Lee is happy to see how mainstream K-pop has become, but there's still so much more work to be done. "The more you see that Asian American artists aren't just K-pop, the better," she says. "I freakin' love BTS and Blackpink, but they are from Korea. I'm talking Asian American because it's important the public gets to see a different side of Asian women because I feel like people can't picture that this Asian girl is a f---in' pop star, she smokes weed and she curses. Asians aren't a monolith."

And while she hopes her new song and music video helps Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist fans fill the void in their lives after the season 2 finale, she's also eager to find out if the NBC musical drama will be renewed for a third season. "We're just waiting patiently," she says with a sigh. "We know how this business goes. But we're crossing fingers and hopefully, we'll hear some good news. I know the fans love the show so that means a lot and hopefully, that'll push the show forward. I hope for some good news but we just have to wait."

In the meantime, check out the exclusive first look at Lee's music video for "Body" above now.

