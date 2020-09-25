Watch Zayn Malik get dressed really slowly in new 'Better' video

On Friday, the former One Direction singer dropped the video for his new single "Better," just a day after announcing the birth of his first child, a daughter, with Gigi Hadid . Directed by Ryan Hope, the slow jam's accompanying video sees Malik wake up shirtless and a little bewildered. As he slowly dresses, we learn he's being spied on from a neighboring location by some sweaty dude with equipment out of the '60s.

Co-written by the English singer, "Better" is the first single from his upcoming album, which he described as “his most personal project to date” in a statement. The new track is Malik's — now going by ZAYN — first new music since his 2018 second studio album, Icarus Falls. His debut, Mind of Mine, proceeded it in 2016. Most recently, Malik duetted with Shaed on “Trampoline” last September and with Sabrina Claudio on “Rumors” the following month. In 2019, he also appeared on two updated pop versions of Aladdin‘s “A Whole New World,” released in conjunction with the Disney live-action film. One version saw Malik sing in English alongside Zhavia Ward, while the second was performed in Spanish with Becky G.