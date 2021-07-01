Younger type TV Show network TV Land

The Younger stars memorably performed Dolly Parton's iconic title tune on the TV Land dramedy's season 6 premiere, and their previously unreleased recording is included on a new soundtrack album celebrating Younger's final season. The album includes a dozen songs featured throughout the show's run, including the previously unreleased track "Save Us" from Anna Dellaria and series composer Chris Alan Lee.

Younger stars Foster as Liza, a talented editor in her 40s who lies about her age to reenter the highly competitive world of publishing. The show's seventh and final season debuted on Paramount+ in April, and will air on TV Land starting Wednesday, July 7.

Younger Credit: Everett Collection

"Younger is a dance of identity and throughout the series music is more than just a soundtrack, it defines our characters," creator Darren Star said in a statement. "Liza lives her life between two generations and the songs in the show — from old classics to new classics — amplify the thrill of Liza's recaptured youth and the echoes of the life she left behind. For seven seasons, our super talented music supervisor Robin Urdang has sourced a fantastic diversity of songs that create indelible musical memories. This album is a souvenir of that special time for all of us — and is dedicated to our brilliant cast and crew and most of all to our audience who make it all possible."

The soundtrack album will be available on digital this Friday (you can preorder here), with a limited-edition vinyl release set to follow. The vinyl will be available in label Lakeshore Records' home store starting July 16, and in all on major retailers on August 20. In the meantime, pour yourself a cup of ambition and take a listen to Foster, Duff, and Shor's cover of "9 to 5" below.

