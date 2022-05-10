Rapper Young Thug arrested, charged with participation in gang activity

EW has learned the rapper was booked into the Fulton County Jail near Atlanta, and is set to appear at a hearing Tuesday morning. Gunna was also indicted as part of the investigation.

Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug was arrested Monday for his alleged involvement in gang activity, while rapper Gunna was also named in the indictment, EW has learned.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office tells EW the 30-year-old superstar performer, whose legal name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was charged with conspiracy to violate Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act in addition to a charge for participation in criminal street gang activity.

Young Thug was booked into the Fulton County Jail outside Atlanta, and is scheduled to appear at a hearing Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

According to the Associated Press, the conspiracy charge stems from 2013, with the gang-related charge dating back to 2018. The outlet noted that he is allegedly one of three founders of the Atlanta-based Young Slime Life, which is reportedly associated with the Bloods gang.

A representative for Young Thug did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment. Per the AP, the rapper's lawyer, Brian Steel, said that "Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever" and that he would "fight till his last drop of blood to clear him."

Per an indictment supplied to EW by the office of the Fulton County District Attorney, rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was also charged with conspiracy to violate RICO. Representatives for the 28-year-old rapper did not immediately respond to EW's request for confirmation.

Young Thug previously reached the No. 1 position on the American charts via collaborations with Camila Cabello ("Havana"), Drake and Future ("Way 2 Sexy"), Childish Gambino (uncredited vocal contributions to "This Is America"), and Travis Scott and M.I.A. ("Franchise").

Ahead of scoring his first Grammy in 2019 for co-writing "This Is America," Young Thug self-released numerous mixtapes beginning in 2011, before dropping his first commercial mix, Barter 6, in 2015 via Atlantic.

His first solo hit on the Billboard Hot 100 came in 2014, when "Stoner" reached No. 47 during the same year he notched "Hookah" at No. 85 alongside fellow rapper Tyga. Other notable collaborations released throughout his career include "Goodbyes" with Post Malone, "Go Crazy" with Chris Brown, and "Bad Boy" with the late Juice Wrld.

