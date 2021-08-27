Nandi Bushell, whom the frontman called "the most badass drummer in the world," went head-to-head with him at a concert in Los Angeles this week.

Besting Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl in an epic drum battle that played out on YouTube has its perks.

Eleven-year-old Ipswich, U.K. musician Nandi Bushell, who's become famous online for her rock-band covers, found that out when she joined the Foo Fighters on stage to perform the 1997 song "Everlong" during their concert at the Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Bushell has become a star not only on YouTube, but among the Foo Fighters fanbase. This was evident when the crowd chanted "Nandi! Nandi!" as she stepped out in front of the audience and threw her arms in the air next to Grohl.

Grohl became aware of Bushell in 2019 when she performed a version of Nirvana's "In Bloom." The drummer for the trailblazing grunge band told The New York Times, "I watched it in amazement, not only because she was nailing all of the parts, but the way that she would scream when she did her drum rolls. There's something about seeing the joy and energy of a kid in love with an instrument. She just seemed like a force of nature."

Dave Grohl VS Nandi Nandi Bushell vs. Dave Grohl in a YouTube drum battle. | Credit: Nandi Bushell/YouTube

Bushell then delivered her take on "Everlong" in 2020 and challenged Grohl to a drum battle, which, um, she won. Grohl happily conceded after trading covers.

This week, things came full circle. Bushell's dad shared a video of the performance on her YouTube page, paying homage to the song that sparked her friendship with Grohl.

"This person inspired me last year so much," Grohl told the crowd, calling Bushell "the most badass drummer in the world."

"It Happened!!! It was EPIC!!!" Bushell wrote in the caption for her YouTube video. "Thank you so much @Foo Fighters Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to jam with Mr. Grohl."

Thank you, Nandi.