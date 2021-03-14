Yo-Yo Ma gives surprise clinic concert after second COVID-19 vaccine shot
Citizens at a vaccination clinic in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, were treated to an impromptu concert courtesy of world-renowned cellist —and fellow shot-recipient — Yo-Yo Ma.
Yo-Yo Ma received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Berkshire Community College on Saturday, and rather than idly wait out his mandatory 15-minute observation period, he pulled out his cello and put on a performance.
He "wanted to give something back," Richard Hall of the Berkshire Covid-19 Collaborative told The Berkshire Eagle. "What a way to end the clinic."
Yo-Yo Ma remained masked and sat against a wall, socially distanced from the rest of the observation area, and played "Ave Maria" and Bach's "Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major" to applause from his small but appreciative crowd. The Berkshire Community College Instagram account shared video of the performance.
Yo-Yo Ma received his second shot one year from the day he tweeted a video of himself playing Dvořák's "Going Home" under the hashtag #SongsOfComfort as a way to ease the anxiety gripping the world.
