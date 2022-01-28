Watch Yellowjackets breakout Jasmin Savoy Brown's sexy new music video

Yellowjackets' Taissa and Van have quickly risen to the top of our all-time favorite couples on television lists — but Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays Taissa in the popular series, is ready to tell a chapter of her own story.

Brown has released her new single "Orange Wine" and a sexy music video to go along with it. Beginning in a white tank top, the actress-musician plays her electric guitar surrounded by graceful dancers before the tempo changes. Everyone is dressed in leather, taking the energy up a few notches.

The concept came from Brown seeing a clip of music video's director Violett Beane, who takes pole dancing classes, practicing. The day and night look in the video was a way to play with the themes of expectation and longing similarly to how the track does. Beane wanted to do a one-shot video, so they had great pole dancers to help them tell the story they wanted. "We chose the colors of the lights — pink/purple and blue — to celebrate our bisexual friends in the queer community," Brown explains.

Watch the video below:

We often see sexiness told through the male gaze, and this video intentionally takes a different approach. "It's sexy through a gaze we're less familiar with — the gaze of three women: myself, Violett, and Allie Schultz, our brilliant DP," Brown explains. It's achieved by focusing on the dancers' strength, skill, and passion instead of physical features.

"Orange Wine," which Brown wrote herself, was inspired by a date singer-songwriter had one night that ended sooner than she would have liked, which left her thinking about the possibilities. "Oftentimes the imagination's "could have beens" are more satisfying than what actually would have been — so ultimately I'm glad I didn't hook up with this person, otherwise the song may not exist!" she explains.

"With a lot of my music, I can point to a specific song or artist who inspired me while writing. That isn't the case here! 'Orange Wine' was fully inspired by a feeling," she adds.

Brown and Beane met while playing best friends on the HBO series The Leftovers. Beane, who began directing during quarantine, recalls discussing the music Brown was making and now is ecstatic to be part of her best friend and fellow creative's musical journey. "I admire and respect her to my core," Brown says about working with Beane, "She has a brilliant eye with the camera, is collaborative and incredibly creative, and is one of my best friends."

Brown has had a big start to 2022. Yellowjackets has quickly risen to become one of Showtime's biggest hits. The show received two Critics Choice Award nominations for Best Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series for Melanie Lynskey, who also stars in the drama. In addition, she was one of the new stars joining Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) in the new Scream film. Along with TV, film, and music, she is also co-hosting a podcast (along with her Yellowjackets costar Liv Hewson) for Netflix called "The Homo Schedule" where they speak to LGBTQ creatives.