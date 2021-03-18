Years & Years are splitting up, Olly Alexander to continue group as 'solo project'

Years & Years will not be together for years and years.

The British synth-pop group announced Thursday that they have split up, with lead singer Olly Alexander to continue the group as a "solo project." The band previously consisted of Alexander and instrumentalists Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen.

Years and Years Image zoom Years & Years formed in 2010. | Credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images

In a statement posted to social media, Years & Years said that their upcoming album "has been an Olly endeavour and we've decided that Years & Years will continue as an Olly solo project. The three of us are still good friends. Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer."

"These past 12 months have been crazy for us all and we want to thank you for the love and support you've given us over the years (& years)," they continued, adding that new music will be arriving "this spring."

Goldsworthy and Türkmen formed Years & Years in 2010, with the original five-person lineup also featuring Noel Leeman and Olivier Subria, who departed in 2013. The band is best known for the 2015 single "King," which hit No. 1 on the U.K. Singles Chart and ranked among Billboard's Mainstream Top 40. They released two albums, 2015's Communion and 2018's Palo Santo.

Most recently, the band covered the Pet Shop Boys' "It's a Sin," to coincide with Alexander's lead role on the drama series of the same name (currently streaming on HBO Max).