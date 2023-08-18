"Music has been a part of my life since as far as I can remember," the Blue Beetle and Cobra Kai actor tells EW.

Xolo Maridueña pays homage to '90s hip-hop and Spike Lee in video for debut single 'On My Way'

Xolo Maridueña is on his way.

The Blue Beetle and Cobra Kai actor just dropped his debut single, "On My Way," a nostalgic love letter to '90s hip-hop and pop culture featuring Adriana Padilla. EW has an exclusive first look at its wistful Los Angeles–set music video, which Maridueña calls an homage to the aforementioned not-so-bygone era and Spike Lee's cult classic Do the Right Thing.

"There definitely is a '90s feel to the track," Maridueña tells EW over the phone the afternoon before its big debut. "It's heavily inspired by the rap groups that I listened to growing up: A Tribe Called Quest, Wu-Tang [Clan], Public Enemy. Once I heard the beat, it totally brought me back." Of the accompanying video that sees him traversing the City of Angels via one sweet ride, "It definitely has that Fresh Prince kind of feel."

Though best known for his turns as Miguel Diaz on Cobra Kai, Victor Graham on Parenthood, and the titular hero in the just released Blue Beetle (the first Latino superhero to lead a DC film), it's music that first helped shape Maridueña's love for the arts, nurtured in large part by his parents — including his former radio show host mother. "Music has been a part of my life since as far as I can remember," he says. "Both my parents have been heavily involved in not only the hip-hop world, but just the greater music world."

"I have such a great appreciation for the music world; especially the hip-hop world, it really helped raise me," he adds. With the new single, "I just want to show my respect and admiration for a culture and group that operates me."

"On My Way" is a meeting of both of Maridueña's worlds, with the actor rapping lyricisms about his rising star status in Hollywood such as, "Representation matters, you dealin' with a monster" and "I'm 'bout to be a star like Al Pacino / and Leo DiCaprio / I'm stackin' C-notes, so add a zero."

Blue Beetle Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes in 'Blue Beetle' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

As for the musical artists that can be found on Maridueña's playlist, "I'm an equal opportunist when it comes to the ears," he says, citing Remi Wolf, Denzel Curry, and Adele as some of his favorites.

Watch the music video for Maridueña's debut single, "On My Way," above.