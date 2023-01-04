"I'm working really hard at self-care. Which is not selfish, it's sacred."

Wynonna Judd gives mental health update 9 months after mother's death: 'You can't keep a good woman down'

Wynonna Judd is putting her mental health first.

The "Only Love" singer, who performed as part of country duo the Judds with her late mother, Naomi Judd, for years, addressed a fan's comment that suggested she take an "extended break for her own mental and physical health" in a TikTok on Tuesday.

"I have heard some of the comments, and the first thought that I had was: opinions and buttholes," Wynonna began. "And then I realized people are genuinely concerned, so I want to respond to that piece."

She continued, "I am working so hard on my mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. I have a great team and I'm really blessed. And I'm broken and I'm working really hard at self-care. Which is not selfish, it's sacred."

Wynonna, who is currently in the middle of the Judds' farewell tour, acknowledged that while she has a "very full schedule" at the moment, she also has the time and space necessary "to be on the farm," "walk in the woods and take the dogs," and spend time with loved ones.

"So I'm okay," she concluded. "The last thing I'll say is, you can't keep a good woman down for too long."

The Final Tour, which was originally announced before Naomi's death this past April, has transformed into a celebration of the life and legacy of the late country great. Its shows feature Wynonna performing with musicians like by Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, and Little Big Town.

Wynonna Judd performs onstage during Naomi Judd: 'A River Of Time' Celebration at Ryman Auditorium on May 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images) Wynonna Judd | Credit: Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

In September, she detailed how difficult concert rehearsals had been without her mother beside her. "It's devastatingly beautiful to go back to the past and relive some of these memories," Wynonna told the Associated Press. "Yesterday I was in rehearsal and there's a part in the show where they sync up Mom singing with me. And I turned around and I just lost it."

A month after Naomi's death by suicide, Wynonna said she felt "helpless" in an emotional Instagram post. "I really do know that I'm not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it's okay to reach out for help," she wrote at the time. "I will continue to fight for my faith, for my self, for my family, and I will continue to show up and sing."

