Wiz Khalifa just threw out the first pitch at a baseball game high on shrooms

Wiz Khalifa, forever in the running for world's highest man, did Pittsburg Pirates pitcher Dock Ellis proud.

Khalifa threw out the first pitch at Monday night's Pirates game against the Cleveland Guardians while high on shrooms.

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 17: Wiz Khalifa waves to the crowd before the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 17, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Wiz Khalifa | Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty

Before taking to the mound, Khalifa already intimated that he would be "stoned AF" before throwing out the pitch. A minute later, he tweeted, "Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy."

As stoned AF as the "Young, Wild & Free" rapper was, he still managed to get the ball over the plate. And after his psychotropic endeavor, Wiz enjoyed a bag of Cracker Jacks. Or, probably, several.

While throwing out a baseball in front of a ton of people on shrooms is pretty impressive, it's child's play compared to Dock Ellis' feat. Ellis famously pitched a no-hitter game on June 12, 1970, while tripping on LSD.

No wonder baseball is America's favorite pastime.