Watch Willow Smith cover mom Jada's metal band in killer Mother's Day surprise

Rock 'n' roll!

Willow Smith went all out — and then some — to celebrate mom Jada Pinkett Smith for Mother's Day.

On the latest episode of their Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, Willow surprised her mother with a touching personal tribute by performing a song from Jada's metal band, Wicked Wisdom, with original members of the band!

"You might be a little suspicious recently because I've been cooking up a little something on the side for this beautiful day, and I'm not gonna tell you right now, but I'll give you some hints," Willow told Jada during the episode. She then went on to share memories from being with her mom on tour, including how much fun she and brother Jaden Smith had cleaning the tour bus as tiny tots.

"This is the music that I grew up around," Willow said. "My mother was superwoman. She was a rock star. She was a warrior and a nurturer all in one."

She added, "I was my mom's biggest fan. Every night, I wanted to ride on the security guard's shoulders and watch her perform. She was a rock star, and I was living for Wicked Wisdom. I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about. So for Mother's Day, I'm about to reunite with some of… my mom's old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called 'Bleed All Over Me.'"

The multihyphenate went on to slay the performance — in a Mastodon shirt — showing off her heavy metal vocal chops as her proud mom looked on. Willow also shredded on guitar. Jada, when she wasn't feeling all the feels and wiping away happy tears during her daughter's performance, sang along and rocked out.

Willow said the tribute performance took several months of work. Check it out on Jada's Instagram (above) or the Red Table Talk page on Facebook.